Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Kamala Harris Will Make Her Presidency All About Abortion Rights

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy and her latest remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris are stirring up yet another storm. As the Democratic National Convention wrapped up, Greene took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a bold and misleading claim about Harris’s stance on abortion rights, asserting that Harris would make late-term abortion a central focus of her presidency. She wrote, “Kamala will make abortion up to the day of birth the law of the land as a major part of her presidency. Absolutely tragic.”

As per HuffPost, Critics were quick to point out that Greene’s claim was not only inflammatory but patently false. The idea that Democrats, including Harris, support the termination of healthy pregnancies right up until birth is a common talking point among far-right conservatives, but it is a gross misrepresentation of their actual stance on reproductive rights. In reality, the large majority of Democrats support the right to choose, with late-term abortions being extremely rare and typically occurring only when the mother’s life is in danger or when the fetus is found to have severe abnormalities.

As per The Independent, Greene’s attack on Harris is not an isolated incident. Greene has a long history of vocally opposing abortion rights and has consistently supported legislation aimed at restricting access to abortion. Her high-profile criticisms of organizations like Planned Parenthood have earned her an A+ rating from the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, solidifying her status as one of the most prominent anti-abortion voices in Congress. Adding fuel to the fire, Greene recently aimed at Planned Parenthood’s mobile health unit stationed near the DNC in Chicago, the unit that offers free vasectomies and medication abortions.

Greene denounced this and wrote, “I thought this was fake but it’s not. Planned Parenthood is going to provide free vasectomies and abortions at the Democrat National Convention this upcoming week. It’s hard to even comprehend and it’s truly heartbreaking. Being a mother is the most precious gift, choose life.” Intriguingly, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers released a statement and said, “Having the mobile clinic at the DNC is another way Planned Parenthood constantly works to expand services for Illinois residents and to address the influx of patients to Illinois as surrounding states continue to enact severe restrictions on reproductive care, including extreme abortion bans.”

Previously, she has also shared her stance and said, “Obviously, you can’t make things happen instantly, and we all are aware and understanding of that. So now the ball is in his court, and he’s supposed to be reaching out to us – hopefully soon.” Moreover, she also remarked, “In March 2022, pro-life activists tragically discovered the remains of 115 aborted babies being discarded from the Planned Parenthood in Washington, D.C. Five of these babies were second and third-trimester premature infants who appeared to have been born alive and then murdered. This is an image of some of the 110 first-trimester children killed. This Tuesday, I’m holding a Hearing on Investigating the Black Market of Baby Organ Harvesting.”