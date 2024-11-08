Donald Trump's Most Embarrassing and Cringe-Worthy TV Moments: A Throwback

The Most Cringe Moments of Donald Trump on Television

Donald Trump attends the Friars Club Roast Luncheon at the New York Hilton on October 15, 2004, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Evan Agostini)

Trump has also consistently exhibited an affinity for TV cameras. Various accounts suggest that he spends a considerable amount of time watching himself on television. Over the years, certain moments captured on film have left a lasting impression, though often not for the reasons one might expect. Here's a look into some of Trump's most cringe-worthy TV appearances.

Trump Performed the Green Acres Theme at the Emmys

Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform the 'Green Acres' theme song for Emmy Idol. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By M. Caulfield)

Trump's prominent role on NBC's The Apprentice led to an unexpected and rather peculiar moment at the 2005 Emmy Awards. To everyone's surprise, he joined fellow NBC star Megan Mullally on stage, sporting a unique ensemble consisting of a frayed straw hat, white t-shirt, and denim overalls, all the while carrying a pitchfork. Together, they delivered a duet performance of the theme song from the classic 1960s sitcom Green Acres. Years later, in 2018, at the White House, Trump surprised folks once again by resurrecting the quirky performance. He tweeted the video to draw attention to the Farm Bill he was preparing to sign, as reported by Nicki Swift.

Donald's Weird Comment on The View About His Daughter Ivanka

White House advisor Ivanka Trump speaks during a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East Room of the White House on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer)

During an appearance on ABC's The View to promote Ivanka's role as a boardroom adviser on The Apprentice, Donald made a disturbing remark that he would consider dating her if he were not her father. The conversation took an awkward turn when he was asked how he would respond if Ivanka decided to pose for Playboy. According to TODAY, Trump replied, “It would be really disappointing — not really — but it would depend on what’s inside the magazine. I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

His Inappropriate Comment to a Female Contestant on Celebrity Apprentice

Donald Trump attends 'The Apprentice Legend Cruise' Press Conference onboard Carnival's Legend Cruise Ship on September 26, 2005, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Thos Robinson)

According to PEOPLE, Trump made crude and sexist comments toward female contestants and crew members during his tenure as the boss of The Apprentice. One of the most notable scandals involved his conversation with Billy Bush, during which he boasted about being able to inappropriately touch women without their consent owing to his celebrity status. The aftermath of these remarks was perhaps even more surprising, as Trump was elected President, while Bush faced repercussions and was fired for his participation in the conversation.

Trump’s Parody of Hotline Bling on SNL

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office after returning to the White House on December 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images/ Tasos Katopodis)

Trump showcased his dance moves in a Saturday Night Live parody of Drake's Hotline Bling music video, as detailed by The Wrap. In the parody, Trump appears as one of the tax guys who can dance as well as the rapper does in the original video. However, once Trump assumed the presidency and became a frequent target of SNL's satire, his attitude towards the show changed. Things further strained after he lost his re-election bid and the show continued to mock him. "I once hosted 'Saturday Night Live,' and the ratings were HUGE!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account later.

When He Danced to YMCA at His Rallies

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump dances after speaking at a 'Get Out The Vote' rally at the North Charleston Convention Center on February 14, 2024, in South Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee)

Many of Trump's embarrassing moments came at his own rallies. One of the most iconic instances is his dancing to the disco-hit YMCA from the 1970s. His awkward moves included pursing his lips into a pout, clenching his hands into fists, and making small punches in the air, occasionally trying to match the song's rhythm. Adding to the strangeness was the fact that Trump was dancing to a song widely recognized as a gay anthem.

Trump Mishandled the American Flag

Trump hugs an American flag as he arrives at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 24, 2024, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker)

Trump on one occasion demonstrated his patriotism through a bizarre act that drew immediate backlash. During a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, he embraced an American flag. This caught the attention of comedian Stephen Colbert, who humorously highlighted the incident on his show. In the video clip, Trump walked up to a flag and gave it a hearty hug, declaring, "I love you, baby," before planting a kiss on it.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.