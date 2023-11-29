Sara Haines Trolled by ‘The View’ Producer for Her ‘Cringe-Worthy’ Behavior With Dolly Parton

Last month, legendary musician Dolly Parton made an appearance on the well-liked daytime talk show, The View on ABC to promote her new book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. Sara Haines, the co-host, did not let the commercial break pass without giving the Jolene hitmaker a little show by singing one of her hit songs, Islands in the Stream. However, Haines sounded extremely out of tune when crooning the popular track, much to the dismay of the show's producer and other co-hosts.

During Monday's episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast, Brian Teta discussed Dolly's jaw-dropping halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Thanksgiving Day game while also bringing up Haines's hilarious moment that was captured on camera. Teta said, "Alright, so this is what some…might call 'cringe,' but it was also really adorable…I was walking behind the stage, and I hear you singing, and I'm like, 'Oh my God. What is she doing? Can Dolly hear her?' And then it quickly became, 'Oh my God. Are we rolling on this because I need to make sure that America sees this?'"

"When I was watching this...I immediately, when I saw Dolly, took me back to her last appearance on the show and this thing that happened on the commercial break where you serenaded Dolly Parton," Teta added. The producer continued to make fun of the celebrated TV host's vocal abilities. "I don't feel like I have vocal gifts," Haines admitted before Teta interjected, "No. Nobody does."

However, as per The US Sun, fans absolutely loved the impromptu performance and gushed over the clip which was posted on Instagram. "You are too funny… love it!" one fan gushed. "Too cute!! Love Sara fan-girling on Dolly, said a second fan. "Sara is the best!! Wonderful! I am sure it warmed Dolly’s heart," wrote a third fan. "Oh, I love this Sara!! It was so adorable!!" a fourth fan expressed.

"Hi Miss Dolly," Haines can be seen saying before crooning the Parton's fan-favorite collaboration with the late Kenny Rogers. "Islands in the Stream, that is what we are. No one in between, how can we go wrong? Sail away with me to another world, rely on each other, ah ha," Haines continues as the producer walks in from behind.

Later Parton praised Haines' performance of the song. After introducing herself to the adored Nashville queen, the former journalist collapsed into her chair at the Hot Topics table as Parton remarked, "I know you, Sara. I watch the show."

As reported by The Des Moines Register, alongside Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg, comedian Joy Behar, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, CNN analyst Ana Navarro, and lawyer Sunny Hostin, Haines made a comeback to The View earlier this fall for Season 27 of the popular daytime talk show.

