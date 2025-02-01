“That’s So Sad!” Donald Trump Allegedly Hired Pamela Anderson for His Big Day

Pamela Anderson appeared as a guest on the January 30, 2025 episode of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show and besides talking about her life and career, made quite a shocking revelation about the time she had attended Donald Trump‘s birthday party.

When Kimmel asked her, “Is it true that Trump once paid you to come to his birthday party?” The Baywatch actor replied, “When you’re a playmate, they give you $500 (£403) a day to pretty much go anywhere, so I was hired at that time for a birthday party, as far as I remember.”

Kimmel further wanted to clarify if the birthday party was indeed for Trump, to which, after trying to remember for a while, she said, “I think it was his birthday. I don’t know.”

This led Kimmel to conclude the conversation with, “How sad that he has to hire people to come to his birthday party. Although it’s very reasonable.” Anderson joined the audience with a little laugh at this comment.

Pamela Anderson was a Playboy playmate in the 1990s and thus attending Trump’s birthday party was a professional commitment for her. The actor, now 57 years old, recently starred in The Last Showgirl where she played the role of Shelly Gardner, a 57 year old showgirl who becomes uncertain of her future when the show she has been a part of for 30 years randomly closes down.

In The Last Showgirl Pamela Anderson shared screen with the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Dave Bautista, and Billie Lourd. The film, despite gaining positive critical response, was snubbed at the Oscars to which she said, “No nomination for the Oscar, but I couldn’t even imagine that. I did get a SAG nomination, which is really exciting and…all of this is just unexpected and exciting.”

She further added, “I always say the win is in the work. “I got to do something I really love, and I needed to do that for my soul.” In an interview with Variety, Anderson recalled her reaction when she had first read the script, saying, “I remember coming out of my garden, getting a message from Brandon and sitting at my computer and reading [the script].”

She continued, “And I thought, ‘This is it. This is my opportunity to pour my entire life experience into something, a woman who is so well written, well rounded, flawed, interesting, complex. It was just a breathtaking piece of work. I’ve never had that feeling before.”

Anderson’s revelation about Trump’s party came during a time when he has not only been elected as the American President for his third term but has also started revising and introducing various new bills and laws that will severely affect a huge part of the American population.

Kimmel had previously criticized Trump and his press secretary Karolina Leavitt for supporting him on his claims of helping to handle the LA wildfire situation. Since several fact checks had proven that Trump had nothing to do with the water supply that was turned back on by the LA water department, Kimmel went to the length of saying Leavitt might be worse than Sean Spicer, Trump’s first press secretary during his first term.

With Pamela Anderson digging up old news from the Trump archives, it now remains to be seen if the American President gets back to her with any response.