“That Was Exhausting” — Gavin Newsom Savagely Trolls Trump’s State of the Union Speech

Donald Trump’s State of the Union address is getting a cold reception from many, including California Governor Gavin Newsom. He has now made some comments about the president on the social media platform X.

Newsom is a long-time Trump critic who has openly mocked the President on multiple occasions. This time, the Governor savagely trolled the 79-year-old for his speech, the longest in SOTU history.

On X, Newsom’s Press Office wrote, “WHAT AN AMAZING STATE OF THE SNOOZE! — GOVERNOR GCN.” The account then posted a mock photo of Trump reading a book, in his pajamas, with the words “Goodnight Moon.”

That is not all, they also shared a photoshopped photo of Trump with the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein and the caption, “The State of the Epstein is strong!”

Newsom even used his personal X handle to directly comment on Trump’s speech. He stated, “Donald Trump is using the biggest audience he’ll get this year to throw a tantrum about the Supreme Court not letting him tax Americans with his tariffs. We’ve got a spoiled child for a president.”

Donald Trump is using the biggest audience he’ll get this year to throw a tantrum about the Supreme Court not letting him tax Americans with his tariffs. We’ve got a spoiled child for a president. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 25, 2026

He further commented, “That was exhausting for all of us,” on a video of Trump speaking.

Trump’s speech contained many things that did not sit well with Democrats. He openly claimed Democrats are involved in voter fraud, saying, “They have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat…These people are crazy. I’m telling you, they’re crazy.”

He also boasted about his immigration policies and all the good things he has done for the country and other nations. Trump assured that “we’re winning so much” and the economy is stronger than critics believe.

JUST IN: President Trump tells everyone to stand during his SOTU speech who believe the first duty of the U.S. government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants. Almost no Democrats stood up. pic.twitter.com/Mdv53Yoyhh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

Governor of Virginia, Abigail Spanberger, criticized the Trump administration in her response and targeted the rising cost of everything.

She pointed out, “Even though the Supreme Court struck these tariffs down four days ago, the damage to us, the American people, has already been done. Meanwhile, the president is planning for new tariffs…Another massive tax hike on you and your family.”

Spanberger also hit back, “He’s enriching himself, his family, his friends. The scale of the corruption is unprecedented.”

She talked about all the alleged objections already circulating against the President. “There’s the cover-up of the Epstein files, the crypto scams, cozying up to foreign princes for airplanes and billionaires for ballrooms, putting his name and face on buildings all over our nation’s capital.”

The event also saw some unexpected clashes between Trump, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib. Interrupting the Republican leader in his speech, they shouted things like, “You should be ashamed,” “Liar!” and “You have killed Americans!”