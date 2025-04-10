Michelle Obama Isn’t Here to Please Anyone—And She Just Proved It!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has always been admired for her strength, resilience, and ability to speak her mind and take a stand for things that truly matter to the world. As an affluent political figure, she has been under a lot of scrutiny in the last few months. From dealing with alleged divorce rumors due to her absence from Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony and President Jimmy Carter’s funeral to reports of her dislike towards the president, the tabloids cannot stop talking about her.

While we don’t blame them, owing to her evergreen charisma, the mother of two has spoken out on why she chose to skip the highly publicized events. In a candid conversation on Sophia Bush’s podcast ‘Work in Progress,’ Michelle Obama opened up for the first time about choosing not to attend certain high-profile events.

As per AOL, she revealed that it was a conscious choice she made to prioritize her well-being. “I looked at my calendar and made a choice that was best for me—not something I felt obligated to do or that others expected from me,” she added.

The former First Lady said. “That was a big moment for me, just as a woman, learning to make decisions not out of guilt but from a place of independence.” At the same time, she did not mention details about any particular events; people were quite certain that she was indirectly talking about the media scrutiny that she faced in the last few months.

Without mentioning either event directly, Obama told Sophia Bush, “We as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people.” and further opened up by saying that most women operate from a place of guilt, which stemmed from social conditioning.

In the second half of the chat show, Michelle Obama briefly opened up about the speculation around her divorce and said, “The idea that I could simply be making decisions for myself—without it signaling trouble in my marriage—was hard for some people to grasp,” she said.

“But that’s what society does to women.” She also said that after years of prioritizing her life choices around her husband Barack Obama’s career, she has chosen to prioritize her goals more than others.

The couple wed in 1992; at that time, Barack Obama was just an intern, and Michelle Obama was preparing to become a corporate lawyer in Chicago. Their love story is one straight out of the books, the typical rags-to-riches kind, full of hope and inspiration.

While Barack Obama entered politics in the 2000s, Michelle Obama’s transition from the private sector to public service was truly put to the test. Moreover, she put her heart and soul into Barack’s presidential campaign in 2008. Also, she worked equally hard towards the betterment of America’s future while also being a mother to their two daughters.

As per CNN, last month, as a health enthusiast, she partnered with NBA player Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry. She expanded her drink brand, PLEZi (translates to joy and fun in Haitian Creole), which was launched two years ago to create a brand new low-calorie beverage called PLEZi Hydration.

Like a boss lady, Michelle Obama has put an end to all the speculation and seems to be embracing this new phase with clarity and confidence—reminding us all of the power in choosing yourself.