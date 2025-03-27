Michelle Obama Joins Forces with Steph Curry for a Game-Changing Sports Drink—What’s the Real Story Behind Their Partnership?

NBA player Steph Curry, who’s known for his solid skills and dominance on the court, just proved he’s a man of many talents! The 37-year-old player is now expanding his influence into the F&B marketspace in the U.S. by launching a new hydration beverage. Yet, there’s a twist! The star player has partnered with the former first lady Michelle Obama’s drink brand, PLEZi (translates to joy and fun in Haitian Creole), which was launched two years ago.

The new drink called PLEZi Hydration marks Curry’s entry into the highly competitive $25 billion sports drink industry, which includes major participants like Coca-Cola’s BodyArmor, PepsiCo’s Gatorade, and figures like Leo Messi and Logan Paul, which has contributed to quenching the thirst of billions of citizens.

As per CNN, Michelle Obama’s interest and commitment to launching her drink company come from her long-standing vision of promoting healthy eating and drinking alternatives for the people of America. Michelle’s expertise in advocating for better nutritional options aligns with the mission of PLEZi, which seeks to offer drinks that are both healthier and more nourishing than standard sugary drinks that lead to major heart diseases and obesity.

Moreover, Steph Curry’s profound knowledge of fitness, wellness, and health adds strong credibility to the brand. Consequently, The low sugar-based drink will be available in three flavours, which include lemon-lime, tropical punch, and orange mango twist, on Amazon and selected grocery stores like Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, and several others.

PEOPLE Magazine reported that Steph Curry, his wife, Ayesha Curry, and actress Kristen Bell are all investors and brand partners in the company. In addition, beyond the upcoming healthy drink, the company has a carbonated soda called PLEZi Fizz.

In a press release that both Curry and Obama attended, the latter told the press, “At PLEZi Nutrition, we’re always looking for ways to shake up the conversation around nutrition and make healthier choices easier for everyone.” She further added that she was happy to collaborate with her Good friend Steph and his wife, Ayesha, on this mission, which aims to provide low-sodium and healthy options for youngsters to enjoy.

Similarly, as per the entertainment outlet, Stephen believes the drinks have “smart ingredients and unbeatable taste” and are important for fueling people “the right way.” “The next generation deserves better,” he said in the same press release.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s official website, Sugar-sweetened beverages are drinks sweetened with added sugars like corn syrup, high-fructose corn syrup, or sucrose. Frequent consumption of these liquids is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, tooth decay, and gout.

Moreover, on average, U.S. youth consumed 143 calories, and adults consumed 145 calories from these sweet beverages. People who rely on these sweeteners range from males, young adults, non-Hispanic Black and Mexican American populations, and those families and households with lower incomes.

Meanwhile, people who consume these sugar-sweetened drinks can also indulge in bad habits like smoking and eating too much fast food and struggle with their sleep patterns and depleted energy levels.

Therefore, Michelle Obama and Steph Curry’s upcoming collaboration is a well-suited project to push forward a product that appeals to health-conscious consumers as well as a conscious effort to replace unhealthy sweet drinks.