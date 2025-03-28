Donald Trump Loves Coca-Cola and Michelle Obama Wants to Erase Its Presence

Not Donald Trump, but Michelle Obama now appears more adamant about Make America Healthy Again (quite literally). While Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration aimed to address America’s chronic disease crisis along with poor diets, increased obesity cases, environmental toxins, and inadequate healthcare systems—through the MAHA initiative— not much active participation has been noticed by the team since Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.

With the ever-changing political scenario of the country, with dozens of policies and decisions changing every passing day, it’s getting difficult for people to grasp their agenda. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, on the other hand, continues to spread awareness about health, fitness, and wellness beyond the brilliant work that she did during her term in 2017.

As per a report, during her term in the White House, she introduced the ‘Let’s Move’ plan to reduce youth obesity, which remains a major issue of concern in America. The plan was to replace everyday items like burgers, sandwiches, and sodas with healthy options like fruits, nuts, and low-salt-based items and encourage portion control.

Although the Let’s Move plan accused Michelle of trying to control what the kids eat and being slammed as a “nanny state,” Michelle Obama believed she could bring about a positive change in the schools. Recently, she appeared on the ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast with Kylie Kelce and spoke about the change she was able to bring.

“Ultimately, we were able to improve nutrition standards, update food labels to make them more user-friendly, and bring about the first updates to school nutrition standards in 50 years,” she explained.

Before the ‘Let’s Move’ initiative, In 2014, Michelle Obama also introduced the School Wellness Standards, which proposed local school wellness policies to ensure that only healthy options were available in school cafeterias. She then founded her brand, Plezi Nutrition (which translates to joy and fun in Haitian Creole), in 2023.

Recent reports suggest that NBA player Steph Curry has joined the brand as an investor along with his wife, Ayesha Curry, to launch a new drink called Plezi Hydration. This collaboration between the star player and Michelle Obama seems like the perfect partnership since Steph’s expertise in fitness alongside Michelle’s passion for health and wellness will bring a revolutionary change in the beverage market.

This new quencher is available in ready-to-drink 16.9-ounce bottles, which are available in three different flavours: Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, and Orange Mango Twist. In addition, it has ingredients like low sugar and sodium, natural tastes, vegetable juice colour, sea salt, and vitamin C, unlike unhealthy and fizzy drinks like Coca-Cola, which Michelle does not want the people of America to consume.

Not only are the Currys ambassadors for the brand, but they are also co-founders of Plezi Hydration and contributed to creating the product, packaging, and marketing, which is why they have the word Curry printed on the bottles, which will be available on Amazon U.S. and other selected grocery outlets like Walmart.

In the latest press release, where both Steph Curry and Michelle Obama were present, she addressed the press and said, “At Plezi, we’re always thinking about how we can change the game when it comes to nutrition,” said Michelle Obama in a statement. “We’re excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who’s trying to get active and stay hydrated,” she added.