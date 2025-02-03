“Thank God…”—Donald Trump Jr. Responds to JD Vance’s Statement on DEI and Potomac Plane Crash

Donald Trump Jr. has shared his honest thoughts on JD Vance‘s controversial recent interview. In it, he was questioned about the subject of DEI. Following in Trump’s footsteps, Vance also blamed DEI for the Potomac plane crash incident. After the fatal accident in Washington, DC, the U.S. president spoke with reporters.

“The FAA website states they include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism all qualified for the position of a controller of airplanes pouring into our country, pouring into a little spot. A little dot on the map. A runway,” he lamented.

JD Vance wasted no time in showing support for Trump’s statement. “DEI policies have led our air traffic controllers to be short-staffed. There’s a very direct connection between the policies of the last administration and short-staffed air traffic controllers…That is a scandal. Thankfully, it’s a scandal that the president has stopped,” he applauded Trump during an interview.

The clip stirred quite a controversy as many couldn’t believe what they were trying to state. Now, Don Jr. has taken to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the clip of Vance’s interview. “Thank God was finally have a government that uses common sense again and puts merit ahead of skin color!” he wrote.

Thank God was finally have a government that uses commonsense again and puts merit ahead of skin color! https://t.co/yn59NoKc45 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2025

DEI – diversity, equity, and inclusion, the reformation of this policy has been Donald Trump‘s top-tier priority since day 1. He has talked about it many times during his presidential campaign. Along with transgender ban in the military, Trump signed an executive order to review the DEI policy. He instructed the Pentagon to ban the use of “discriminatory race or sex-based preferences.”

The fact sheet revealed that he wants to prioritize a “merit-based” policy. Through this order, he also directed all federal DEI staff to be on paid leave, and then eventually, their layoff will be carried out. He has described the practices as “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral.”

Get this — the first Trump administration literally had a massive DEI program in place for the FAA, from 2017 through 2020 It was titled DIVERSITY TAKES FLIGHT So if DEI caused the DC crash — then DONALD TRUMP caused the DC crash pic.twitter.com/c01KMocXQ9 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 31, 2025

Upon announcing this reformation, the U.S. President received massive support. Instead of diversity, equity, and inclusion, he advocates for MEI – “Merit, Excellence, and Intelligence.” This means the candidates must be chosen based on their abilities, skills, and achievements. Trump administration believes that it will ultimately be an “effective method” for building high-performance teams, according to Forbes’ coverage.

A handful of corporations have already shown their support for Trump’s new policy. Meta, Walmart, Ford, Harley-Davidson, McDonald’s, Amazon, Boeing, John Deere, and more companies have recently transformed their DEI programs to “merit-based” applications.

However, at the same time, a number of major organizations also defended their DEI programs. JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon, Costco, Delta Airlines, Microsoft, Apple, and many other big corporations decided to stand by their diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.