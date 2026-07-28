Texas stepfather used a mandatory release law to get out of jail after admitting to arson. (Image Credit: YouTube/ True Crime News)

In 1986, Texas man Ed Graf was accused of killing his two young stepsons, Jason and Joby, by setting fire to a backyard shed while the boys were trapped inside. Initially, the blaze was treated as an accident, but a later investigation led prosecutors to charge Graf with capital murder.

Prosecutors alleged he had a financial motive, noting that the family had recently taken out life insurance policies on the eight- and nine-year-old boys. In the first trial, a jury ultimately convicted him and sentenced him to life in prison, sparing him the death penalty.

Graf had served more than two decades in prison when the Innocence Project partnered with the State of Texas to review old arson cases, considering advances in fire science.

More than 25 years after the fire, his case was reopened after experts determined the original photographic evidence and fire investigation were insufficient to support the murder trial verdict. Eventually, the lack of scientific evidence suggested he was not guilty.

Clare Bradburn thought her ex-husband would pay for his crime and spend the rest of his life in prison, but the reopened case took an unexpected turn. After years of maintaining he had not intentionally started the fire, Graf ultimately pleaded guilty to the murders as part of a plea agreement.

The plea allowed him to benefit from Texas’ mandatory supervision laws. The years he served in prison were credited to his sentence, and he was eligible for mandatory release. The law, originally designed to help reduce prison overcrowding for certain offenders sentenced between 1977 and 1987, ultimately resulted in Graf’s release.

Prosecutors had alleged that Graf drugged the boys before carrying them to the shed and setting it ablaze using an accelerant. However, when the case was re-examined decades later, experts in the case concluded that the original arson investigation relied on outdated methods.

However, when the case was reopened, the new fire investigator testified in court that the fire’s cause was undetermined, unable to establish how the fire was started.

With the new conclusions in the case where Graf could have been proven innocent, he chose to admit to murders in court to walk free ultimately. His own son in court said to him, “You are not a father. You are not a man. May God have mercy on your soul cuz no one on this earth should.”

The grieving mother also addressed Graf: “If there’s one thing I could say to Ed, it is that his true judgment has not come. That he will be judged one day again for his deeds.” She expressed regret over marrying him and bringing her sons into a blended family with him.

Ed Graf’s trials drew national attention due to conflicting evidence that could not prove his involvement. True Crime News shared the devastating tale on YouTube, where the video has garnered more than 52,000 views and over 300 comments. Many expressed outrage over the outcome, with one writing, “He deserved the death penalty for killing those kids.”

One viewer posted, “Absolutely disgusting, of course he did know what he was doing.” Another one asked, “How do you get a job when you’re convicted of a double murder?” One more posted, “The senseless and horrific murders of these two brothers are ones that have stuck with me. I hate monsters like this.”

Disclaimer: The Inquisitr could not independently confirm the facts of this incident and is reporting based on the information available within the public video record.