Texas Man Buys Taylor Swift’s ‘Autographed’ Guitar for $4K Only to Smash it into Pieces With a Hammer

A bizarre incident from Ellis County Wild Game Dinner in Waxahachie, Texas has come to light. An unidentified man paid $4,000 for a Taylor Swift guitar and promptly broke it into pieces with a hammer. A video of the same, captured during a fundraiser to help local youngsters with their agricultural education, has since gone viral.

An organizer exclusively told The Independent, that it was “a real autographed guitar.” Baffled, netizens attributed the man's actions to Swift's recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. "Imagine wasting 4k dollars just to impress Trump," an X user slammed. Another mocked, "Oh Taylor, the impact you have on Republican insecure White men." As the comments poured in, a person agreed, "This is so embarrassing a whole grown-up grandpa getting pissed to the point he wasted $4000 on something that won’t even affect Taylor at all. Republicans never fail to be dumb. He could have used that for lots of useful things."

The guitar owner is seen in the video walking up to the stage, where a member of the auction staff stood holding a hammer and the instrument, covered in pictures of the Lover hitmaker from her historic Eras Tour. The crowd, subsequently, erupts in a loud applause as the man smashes the guitar with the hammer. He returns to his seat with the damaged instrument in hand, and the auctioneer jeers, telling him to "hang up that busted thing." Rob Bartley, an attendee later revealed, “A Taylor Swift guitar had sold at another event unrelated to this earlier in the year, so it was not an unheard of type of item to auction."

“That said when the man announced his intention to smash it the camera phones came out.” Bartley added, “It was unexpected, but not surprising. This part of Texas leans heavily conservative and the Biden/Harris administration isn’t held in high regard." He continued, “A lot of the working class people that live around me feel that the administration gone from not working for us to working against us.”

The pop star's endorsement, which brought throusand of visitors to the vote.gov website, infuriated former president Donald Trump and his allies. Trump expressed his ire on Truth Social handle. He penned, “I hate Taylor Swift!” 405,999 people visited the site in less than a day after finding the link on the Blank Space singer's Instagram, a General Services Administration representative told Variety. With a unique URL that Swift developed and distributed, the GSA was able to track the number of visitors. Reports indicate more than ten times the amount of usual traffic was generated between September 3 and 9. Thereafter, the site saw roughly 30,000 visits every day.