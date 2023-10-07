Beckham, a Netflix documentary series starring David Beckham, has generated buzz for its unvarnished portrayal of the former star football player. The docuseries has chronicled significant occurrences and life transitions in the Beckham family, throughout the years. At one point, David and Victoria Beckham also opened up about the ups and downs of their relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

In one sneak peek from the show that has gone viral on social media, David called out his wife for trying to pretend in the new series that she was from a "working-class" background. The former Manchester United footballer corrected his wife when she somewhat fabricated her early years in a solo interview with a producer. “We both come from families that work very hard,” the fashion designer, 49, said. “We’re very working-class.”

Her 48-year-old husband popped his head through the door after hearing the remark and urged her to "be honest." When Victoria retorted, "I am being honest," David pressed her for information on the kind of vehicle her father had used to take her to school when she was a little girl. David interrupted her once more as she tried to evade the question, and their conversation resumed.

“It depends,” Victoria is seen defending herself, with David arguing, “No, no, no,” until the former Spice Girl finally agrees to reveal. “OK, in the ’80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce,” Posh Spice is heard stating after giving in and David promptly acknowledges her with a “Thank you.”

Over four million people have since seen their amusing exchange on TikTok. As per Page Six, fans gushed over their chemistry, “I love the fact that he called her out,” one fan commented. “Your [sic] posh spice for a reason lol,” a second fan posted with delight, while a third fan noted, “The fact he was clearly listening at the door is hysterical.”

Victoria was raised in Essex, England, where her father established a wholesale electronics company. The family's luxurious lifestyle, which included the opulent Rolls-Royce car, was made possible through his Midas business touch. The documentary also sheds light on David's purported relationships with Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck as well as Victoria's upbringing. In 2003, Victoria remained in the UK with their two young sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, while David relocated to Spain to play for Real Madrid. Victoria moved to Spain as soon as news of the alleged affairs started doing the rounds.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Meg Oliphant

The ex-footballer broke down in tears as he remembered their relationship's difficult times. “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty,” the Inter Miami CF owner said in the documentary. “Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters,” he added. “At that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family,” per E Online.

