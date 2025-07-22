Texas Man Arrested After Making Shocking Inquiries for Buying Triple Bunk Beds to Accommodate 36 Children

A Texas man was arrested after making suspicious inquiries at a furniture store. Employees at the Fort Worth store were puzzled at the man’s strange questions. The alarmed employees were surprised when the man’s criminal history came to light.

A man walked into the Fuze furniture store located in Fort Worth, Texas, in search of bunk beds. The seemingly normal shopping spree turned suspicious when the man asked to buy an unusual number of the same beds.

Emory Dee Garner of Fortworth Texas walked into a furniture store and made a special request large enough to fit 36 children pic.twitter.com/B01KMg68DN — Wienerdogwifi (@wienerdogwifi) July 21, 2025

The man walked up to a staff member and asked about the triple bunk beds. He went on to inform the store employee that the bed needed to fit a full-size mattress. He added how each mattress needed to accommodate 3 children.

According to man’s inquiries, he planned on making 9 children sleep in the triple bunk beds. The man’s next request was what finally raised an alarm in the store employees’ heads. He requested to buy 4 bunk beds and 12 full-size mattresses along with them.

The store employee quickly pieced the details together and realized that the man was planning to make 36 children sleep on these beds. In a TikTok video, a store employee shared that they decided to look the man up after he left the store.

See something, say something. Emory Dee Garner walked into a furniture store in Texas and began asking employees strange questions about bunk beds. “He came and asked if we carry triple bunk beds and if he could fit at least three kids in each bed.”https://t.co/63GUK0QV34 — Ravensbreak (@ravensbreak) July 21, 2025

“The workers had a weird feeling and decided to look him up. What they found was disturbing. Always trust your instincts,” the caption of the post read.

The original video posted by the furniture store identified the man as Emory Dee Garner. In the video that is now taken down, the employee revealed the man was a level two sex offender.

A Lawyer Herald report reveals that Garner has previously been charged with “Indecency With A Child By Exposure.” Netizens were quick to speculate about the man’s intentions in the comments section of the video. “How does he have access to 36 kids? Is he kidnapping them?” one asked.

“He’s definitely not working alone,” another noted. Garner was arrested following his interaction with the store employees. “It seemed odd, so we went and looked,” the owner of the furniture store, David Hamdan, shared.

‼️PLEASE SHARE!!!‼️ I haven’t seen this story posted to X yet and David Hamden at Fuze Furniture store in Fort Worth, Texas is a hero! He trusted his gut and potentially saved dozens of children! A man named Emory Dee Garner walked into Fuze furniture.

“He came and asked if… pic.twitter.com/sMUYCBKohy — Char (@Mainelynn0304) July 21, 2025

The store employees who had the man’s address decided to look it up. Upon reaching the man’s house, the employees found it to be enclosed with metal grilles. The home’s second-floor balcony also had the same floor-to-ceiling mental grilles. The second-floor balcony was also shielded with panels that would block the view of passersby.

Mr.Hamdan, the store owner, took to TikTok again to inform people that Garner had been arrested after they had notified the authorities. He also shared how the officers found out that Garner was living with another convicted sex offender.