Trigger Warning: The article mentions details about drugs and murder.

A dating app meet in Texas turned deadly for a man. Dallas police have uncovered horrific crimes involving people meeting through matchmaking apps.

Recently, in Texas, a man was accused of fatally shooting a woman and critically wounding her husband after meeting the married couple through a dating app. Dallas police responded to reports of the shooting around 5:10 a.m. Friday and found that two people had been shot. Investigators identified a known suspect at the crime scene.

According to the New York Post, 57-year-old Guadalupe Gonzalez died at the scene, and her husband remains in critical condition after being rushed to a hospital in Texas. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Noah Truebi, was taken into custody.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 4, Truebi told investigators that he had used drugs with the couple. The couple identified themselves as husband and wife. Truebi further claimed that the couple attempted to sexually assault him. He said he fired his weapon in self-defense, as stated in the affidavit.

None of these claims has been confirmed, as the investigation is ongoing. After the shooting, Noah Truebi attempted to flee the scene, but a police drone located him hiding near a highway. Since 2024, authorities have reported an increase in violent crimes, including incidents linked to online dating platforms such as Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge.

In another Texas case, a jury sentenced Ocastor Ferguson to life in prison in 2023 after convicting him of murdering his girlfriend, Kayla Kelley. Her body was found buried in a shallow grave near his Grand Prairie home in January 2023.

3. Suggest a public daytime date first: Breakfast, lunch, a walk in the park. Daytime dates are casual, safe, and give you an easy out if the vibe is off. — Blessing Ihechinaeme (@_Ihechi_) January 6, 2026

Prosecutors said Ferguson killed Kelley after she discovered he was married and began exposing his affairs to his wife and many other women.

Crime rates have increased in cities across Texas, like Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

Over 30% of murders associated with online dating reportedly involve alcohol or drugs during first meetings; hence, prioritizing safety and personal well-being is important in these situations.

It is advisable to inform a friend or family member about your plans, review the other person’s profile thoroughly, use personal transportation if possible, and end the date if you feel uneasy.

Remember that you may not know the person well, so monitor your alcohol consumption if you choose to drink. Opting for sober dates can also help assess the situation with better judgment towards the person.