Second Texas Teen Goes Missing — As Search for Girl Who Disappeared on Christmas Day Continues

At least three teenage girls were reported missing in Texas within a span of a few days, prompting the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to release a statement asking for help from anyone who can provide clues to locate the teens.

As per reports, 17-year-old Angelique Johnson went missing on Christmas Day, just a day after Camila Mendoza Olmos’ disappearance. According to the surveillance footage, the latter was going back to her home after a morning walk around 7 am before vanishing.

The sheriff’s office’s Facebook update mentions Johnson was last seen in the 130 block of Exeter Place, near Potranco Road on the northwest side of San Antonio, Texas. So far, her whereabouts have been unknown, even though she is reported to be carrying her phone.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three teenagers missing in separate cases. The FBI is now assisting in at least one case involving a 19-year-old who disappeared while walking in her neighborhood on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/bvxAPwPTev pic.twitter.com/iQzBVZai21 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) December 30, 2025



The post describes Johnson as 5’10” tall, weighing 198 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Not just Johnson and Olmos but another 14-year-old girl, Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos, also went missing on December 29.

Fortunately, the police found her “alive and well” according to an update the next day. While the search for Johnson continues, the investigation surrounding Olmos’ disappearance also remains active.

According to a December 30 update by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, officials reportedly found a body during their search for the teenager.

The remains were reportedly discovered near Olmos’ home in an area covered in tall grass, alongside a firearm nearby. It hasn’t been established yet if it’s her body, as the investigation is still going on but officials are not suspecting a murder.

While it is not confirmed whether the remains are of Olmos, authorities reported that the body had been in the area for 5-6 days and shows consistency with the time of her disappearance.

Where are the missing teens? ▪️Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos, 14, vanished Monday evening (Dec 29) after leaving her home on Landon Ridge and Potranco Road in San Antonio around 7 p.m. ▪️Angelique Johnson, 17, was last seen on Christmas Day (Dec 25) on Potranco Road. ▪️Camila… pic.twitter.com/y8BEXke3rK — Defender of the Republic 🇺🇸 (@realdefender45) December 30, 2025



Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, “We’re processing the scene, and we hope to have more information to release as soon as we’re as soon as we’re able, the area in question is probably about, I’d say, as the crow flies, about a quarter of a mile from here and probably a few 100 yards from her actual residence.”

The investigation to identify it and find the cause of death is still going on. The disappearance of the three teens took place in a short time, but the authorities have not established a link between them. Therefore, it is likely that the missing cases are all unrelated.