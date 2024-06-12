Tennessee EC Shares Evidence of Trump Paying Folks to Attend Rally: "Everything is a Facade"

Donald Trump has an army of staunch supporters, but are they really as many as the MAGA campaign boasts in the media? Well, this Tennessee Democratic election commissioner thinks so. Chris D. Jackson took to X, formerly Twitter, and provided evidence of the Republican front-runner allegedly paying people to show up in his Las Vegas, Nevada rally on Sunday, June 9.

Jackson wrote, "BREAKING: Trump caught paying people to attend a rally. A Craigslist ad has been found offering payment for people to attend Trump's rally in Las Vegas today...Remember the video from a few days ago where Trump was waving at a non-existent crowd? It appears EVERYTHING IS A FACADE. The media wants you to think Trump has enthusiasm, but the facts say otherwise," Raw Story reported.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump Caught Paying People to Attend Rally



A Craigslist ad has been found offering payment for people to attend Trump's rally in Las Vegas today.



Remember the video from a few days ago where Trump was waving at a non-existent crowd? It appears EVERYTHING IS A… pic.twitter.com/yjpZlnn8mf — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 9, 2024

In a subsequent tweet, Jackson quipped, "If you are interested in making some money to donate to the Biden campaign, here you go," and added a link to the Craiglist ad. He also shared a video that captured an overhead shot of a Trump rally in the Bronx which seemingly had a much smaller crowd than what MAGA had bragged. Jackson wrote in the caption, "I guess they don't want to have another bust like this where 2,500 show up and they claim it was 30,000. It really is sad."

https://t.co/SIn6wq4JGC



I guess they don't want to have another bust like this we're 2,500 show up and they claim it was 30,000.



It really is sad. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 9, 2024

The post amassed 3.3 million views online fetching 11K comments from both Trump supporters and critics alike. A user, @alx, dismissed the claims. "This is bullshit. The Trump campaign did not post this. It's likely a company trying to get visibility for their brand. Do you really think they have a hard time getting Trump supporters to appear on camera? You make zero sense."

🚨 Democrat Chris Jackson of Tennessee caught purchasing stupid social media posts on Craigslist. It must be true, it's on Craigslist. pic.twitter.com/VfkvDK0FQW — Booker (@RealBookerScott) June 9, 2024

Another user, @briprice661, echoed, "Anyone can make a listing on Craigslist. The fact that you believe it, is hilarious." @Yolo304741, saw it as an opportunity to slam Joe Biden, "This is as fake as Biden's presidency." @Sadie_NC condemned, "This is a lie. A simple search on Craigslist shows 24 postings related to Trump, none of which you have posted here..."

However, a handful of critics like @DittiePE believed the ad. "Oh, darling. He's been doing it for years. It was only $50 in 2020 though." @sheila_linstrom also seemed convinced, "Yep, I believe it. He's always done this." @Barbara99878512 chimed, "He did this in 2016 as well." Politico reveals that although Trump's speeches have always been directionless and full of ramblings, in 2024, they are unbearably monotonous.

Back when he first ran for the presidency, his rallies were eagerly awaited. McKay Coppins, a journalist who has followed Trump closely for years, reflected on his own experience at these rallies. He noted that the former president seems to have "lost the instinct for entertainment that once made him so interesting to audiences."