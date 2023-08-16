'1000 Lb Sister' Tammy Slaton Defends Her 'Filtered' Pictures, Ask Critics to Talk to Her Hand

The 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is locking horns with her critics, who are attacking her for her "filtered" social media posts. In case people are unaware, Tammy's husband just died. Unfortunately, on June 30, 40-year-old Caleb Willingham was found dead. Naturally, she's losing patience with people's unnecessary remarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Wants to Take Up Modeling With The Show Possibly Ending

Apparently, social media users are calling out Tammy for using filters on her photos. However, the reality star has a message for her haters in an Instagram reel she posted on her official account on August 4, 2023. She said, "I keep seeing everybody say, 'Stop using filters, stop using filters.'"

The TLC star continued, "Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it's my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it, (she waved goodbye to her haters)." Basically, she asked her critics to unfollow her and mind their own business. Her caption made sense: "Over this stupid filter bull crap."

She emphasized, "Plain and simple, like, it's my profile. If you've got a problem with it?" She repeated her waving "goodbye" gesture and shrugged, reported PEOPLE. Tammy further stated that using filters on her pictures doesn't take away from the journey and the hard work she's done so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Claps Back at Fans That Asked Her To Stop Using Filters

"Seriously? Like, I don't get it. I am proud of myself. I continue to post and show off my hard work," Tammy added. The reality star has surpassed her own expectations and lost 180 pounds, which has been documented on the TLC show, as per E! News. She also urged that everybody has insecurities, just like her.

"I don't like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun and the freckles. So what? I use a filter," she admitted. In the following reel, the reality star had a creative response for her critics as she was lip-syncing to Taylor Swift's 2014 hit song Shake It Off. Tammy loudly sang particular lyrics from the song, Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate and laughed.

Also Read: Tammy Slaton of '1000-lb Sisters' Reflects on Dating Women as a Way to Heal After Husband's Demise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

The 36-year-old sister of fellow TLC star Amy Slaton posted a full-length photo revealing her impressive weight-loss transformation in a pretty yellow floral maxi dress, reported The Hollywood Gossip. She weighed in at 534 pounds. And after her weight loss, she dropped 717 pounds from her original weight.

This qualified her for bariatric surgery, — a procedure she underwent in a subsequent episode. Amidst her success, she is going through an emotional episode. She's grieving the death of her beloved husband, Caleb Willingham, who died an early and sudden death. Tammy's whole family joined her for the funeral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Willingham's widow mourned the loss of her husband by wearing a black dress and was seen holding a bouquet of flowers. According to a report by Deadline, the couple were estranged at the time of his death. However, Tammy exclusively told PEOPLE, "He was my best friend, and I loved him dearly."

She added, "When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel, and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone's sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time." The reason for Willingham's death remained undisclosed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

References:

https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2023/08/tammy-slaton-defends-use-of-filters-tells-critics-to-talk-to-the-hand/

https://people.com/tammy-slaton-using-filters-1000lb-sisters-caleb-willingham-7569751

https://www.eonline.com/news/1382249/1000-lb-sisters-tammy-slaton-fires-back-at-bull-crap-criticism-over-her-use-of-photo-filters

https://deadline.com/2023/07/caleb-willingham-dead-estranged-husband-of-tlcs-1000-lb-sisters-star-was-40-obituary-1235428703/

https://people.com/tammy-slaton-husband-caleb-willingham-dead-at-40-7556323

More from Inquisitr

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Attends Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Memorial Looking Slimmer

'1000-lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Her Much Slimmer Face in a New Video, Down to 334 Lbs