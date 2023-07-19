Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards Set to Release from Prison, Court Directs Rehab in a New Verdict

There's good and bad news for Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards' fans. In a new court verdict, Edwards is set to be released from Prison; however, the court also directed him to a rehab facility in a shocking twist at the court hearing. The 35-year-old appeared in Hamilton County Sessions Court on charges of harassment and possession.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@rcedwards85)

Also Read: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Hints at Sixth Pregnancy, Shares Pics in Baggy Clothes

He appeared in front of Judge Gary Starnes on July 14 after being sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the Silverdale Detention Center in April. The hearing addressed his possession of a controlled substance from his February 10 arrest and driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance from his April 7 bust, reported The U.S. Sun.

The outlet exclusively confirmed Edwards' release, and a representative from the rehabilitation center told the judge a bed would be available on July 18. Starnes (the judge) reviewed the Teen Mom star's 200-page "disturbing" medical records. He said, "He's going to need help with his underlining things."

The preparation had been lined up following Edwards' admission to rehab. A representative shared, "We will be making some sort of treatment plan. He can go there and then go to OASIS, the halfway house. They live there. He would also get the injection."

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Sentenced to Nearly a Year in Prison on Harassment Charges https://t.co/oKqFsDFp5f — People (@people) April 20, 2023

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Fans Spot New 'Clue' in a Photo Amid Rumors She’s ‘Pregnant With Twin Boys’

Judge Starnes also mentioned he'd have to undergo a hair follicle test to ensure he's clean before taking the jab. Prosecution lawyers wanted assurance that Edward was unable to leave the rehab facility. The rehab's representative reassured Edwards that he couldn't leave at any time unsupervised.

His inpatient rehab would last for 28 days. Edwards' lawyer mentioned the father of two, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, would "want to speak with them on the phone." The prosecution responded in favor of his client and said Mackenzie "understands it's important for the kids to communicate through him, as they ask about him."

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Fame Kayla Sessler Reveals Her New Business as ‘Young & Pregnant’ Spin-off Gets Canceled

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@rcedwards85)

Starnes lifted the no-contact order so that Edwards could communicate with his kids and vice versa. He ruled, "We'll give you a furlough. It's time for you to go to the program. It's your last chance to do this. You need to do what you can."

"If you violate rehab, if you leave, you'll be charged with escape, and you will get consecutive sentences," warned the judge. Starnes concluded, "You don't want to spend 2 to 3 years in custody if you can get treatment." Edwards is set to reappear in court on August 14, 2023.

The court hearing had Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry, in attendance. His ex-wife Mackenzie also came to court, although she didn't interact with her ex-in-laws or anybody else, for that matter, and sat in the opposite end of the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mackedwards95)

His father seemed anxious and kept shaking his leg throughout the hearing, while his mother and ex-wife appeared solemn. Edwards previously appeared in court on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. He was admitted to rehab on March 16 and discharged on April 3.

Following his arrest on April 7 for a DUI and possession of a controlled substance, the lawyer for the state said, "He has a drug problem. He had an opportunity to pursue rehabilitation. He failed to do that. He was there for two weeks. He left the facility contradictory to the staff's advisement."

‘Teen Mom’ alum Ryan Edwards arrested after stalking wife Mackenzie https://t.co/IPCNCubqkm pic.twitter.com/xlVezkZwg1 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 2, 2023

The lawyer added, "He could've hit people. He's a danger to himself and the public. His option is to get clean or die. There will be a request for more rehabilitation. The opportunity he had, he squandered. That is disrespectful to the court and makes a mockery."

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8587871/teen-mom-ryan-edwards-court-drugs/

More from Inquisitr

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Prison, Sent to Rehab Facility After Surprising Court Ruling

'Teen Mom' Chelsea Houska Shares New Photo Without Hair Extensions or Wig Surprising Fans