Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Figths With Mom Barbara as 14-Year-Old Son Jace Runs Away

In the tumultuous realm of Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, a sour drama brewed with her mother, Barbara, following a frightening incident involving her 14-year-old son Jace. The recent chapter in this ongoing saga has amplified online tensions, with allegations and counter-allegations unraveling in the public eye. Evans, 31 years old, has taken to numerous platforms to voice her concerns and frustrations. Most importantly, she accused her mother, Barbara, of keeping Jace away from her after he ran away from home. The situation took a darker turn when Jace claimed that his stepfather, David Eason, had "attacked" him, prompting Eason and Evans to defend their own reputations while targeting Barbara.

As per The U.S. Sun, The latest development in the narrative comes from a 911 call on October 4, where Evans reportedly accused her mother of hiding Jace. However, these claims were swiftly dispelled as it was revealed that Jace had been in a hospital since September 29. Evans was apparently informed of Jace’s location, providing a stark contrast to her earlier accusations. Evans’ online activity has also fueled the feud. She took to TikTok to brand her own mother a “toxic parent” in a video that was later deleted. The public airing of grievances emphasizes the constricted relationship between Evans and Barbara, bringing their private struggles into the public eye.

Jace’s runaway attempts add another layer of complexity to the current situation. His recent disappearance on September 28 marked the third such incident since returning to Evans’ custody in March. The indulgence of Child Protective Services (CPS) further complicates matters, as Jace is reportedly under their custody, prompting an investigation into Evans and Eason’s parenting. The source said: "Jace is not at home and is currently in the custody of CPS, who are investigating."

Amid the turmoil, a rep for Evans assured fans stating, "Jace is okay, and is going through the care process. It is standard protocol to evaluate the child's mental health and this is part of his healing process. He was not harmed, and he did not harm himself." However, sadly, Jace has allegedly made serious accusations of physical abuse against Eason during his stay in the hospital. The claims, involving marks on Jace's arms and neck, are being taken seriously by authorities.

Evans and Eason ferociously deny the abuse allegations. In response to the situation, they have posted online, questioning the veracity of reports and implying a larger conspiracy. Eason took to Facebook to condemn those spreading lies. As per an insider, the feud has reached a point where "he's told everyone if he is sent back there he won't stay, he will run again. One of the big concerns is that if he runs he's also in the middle of nowhere by himself on foot, it's dangerous out there. It's not a threat anyone is taking lightly."

It remains a complex and evolving situation, with online posts and public statements only adding to the drama. As the saga unfolds, the public watches, and questions linger about the future dynamics of this embattled family. The bitter feud, marked by accusations and online confrontations, underscores the challenges faced by Evans and her family as they navigate through these troubled times.

