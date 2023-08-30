‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Alerts Police as Son Jace Goes Missing for a Second Time, He Was Found Later

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' son Jace was reported missing again but has since been located. This is the second such incident, and in both instances, Jenelle had to involve the police, according to TMZ. This time the teenager was reportedly discovered at a gas station after leaving their North Carolina residence on Monday, August 28. According to Jenelle's manager, August Keen, Jace was absent for several hours without any communication, prompting his mother's concern and the involvement of law enforcement in locating him.

As per Hollywood Life, the gas station where Jace was found was approximately a 10-minute drive from his family's residence. It remains uncertain whether the 14-year-old was alone or with friends at the time.

Jace fleeing without informing Jenelle and others is not the first such occurrence. The recent incident comes mere weeks after he went missing on exiting school. As previously covered by TMZ, a comprehensive search for Jace was initiated earlier this month after he left his school premises following an altercation with a teacher. Both the school principal and Jenelle's husband David Eason conducted searches in the wooded areas near Jace's school and even enlisted search dogs to locate him. Fortunately, Jace was eventually found safe. However, before his discovery, the county's Sheriff's Department had posted Jace's photograph on its website and classified him as a missing juvenile.

Following the report of his going missing the first time gaining attention, Jenelle, who is also the mother of her 9-year-old son Kaiser and 6-year-old daughter Ensley, addressed the incident and clarified her reasons for concern in a statement. “As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I’m sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off,” Evans told TMZ at the time. Subsequently, he was located in good condition, and it was reported that he had run away because Jenelle had confiscated his phone.

Now that he has fortunately been found safe for the second time, August went on to inform TMZ that Jace, has returned home and is on good terms with Jenelle and her husband, David Eason. August said, "Jace just wants more freedom as he gets older, and is just a typical teen being a teen."

Jenelle became a mother during her teenage years when she had Jace with her ex, Andrew Lewis. Although her mother, Barbara, was granted custody of Jace in 2009, Jenelle disclosed that she assumed custody earlier this year. “#MyHappyEnding, ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! “Words can’t describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom," she captioned the heartwarming video, which depicted her signing documents and discussing the process of bringing Jace back into her residence.

