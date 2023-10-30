The troubling case of David Eason, husband of former Teen Mom​ star Jenelle Evans, has gotten a lot of attention as he is charged with physically injuring Jenelle's 14-year-old son, Jace Evans. Eason has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse as a result of these allegations, reports In Touch Weekly.

Eason has been accused of causing physical harm to Jace, resulting in visible marks on the right arm and both sides of the neck, according to court documents obtained by The Sun. According to the court documents, these injuries were not caused by accident. The incident is said to have happened on September 28, the same day that Jace ran away from home for the third time in six weeks. This string of disappearances is what prompted Child Protective Services (CPS) to intervene.

Aside from David's legal issues stemming from the reported incident, Child Protective Services (CPS) has taken custody of the adolescent, who has since been placed in the care of his grandmother, Barbara. Jace's initial disappearance on August 15 and subsequent disappearances raised serious concerns. His first reported disappearance resulted in his capture in the woods near his school, and subsequent incidents revealed a pattern of behavior. Jace ran away again on the night of September 28, and it was during this time that he reported being assaulted by Eason.

CPS became involved after Jace was taken to the hospital following his disappearance. Doctors documented marks on his arms and neck during this visit, which were presumably evidence of the alleged physical altercation. According to reports, the incident was captured by a doorbell camera at the Evans-Eason residence, adding to the case's evidence.

Jenelle Evans, Jace's mother, and Eason's wife, has opened up about her thoughts throughout this ordeal. She has expressed her views on social media, expressing her distrust of the investigation process and claiming that her husband is not to blame. She expressed concern about the investigation's bias and claimed that her family had not been properly interviewed by authorities.

The investigation into this case appears to be nearing completion, with reports indicating that Jenelle and Eason may face neglect and assault charges, depending on the outcome, per TMZ. The removal of Eason from the courtroom during a hearing on October 11 was a significant development. The allegations of abuse against other minors in the home were taken very seriously by the judge.

The events surrounding this case indicate that there were problems with CPS interviews. According to the allegations, the first time CPS attempted to conduct an interview, they were denied entry. Eason allegedly threatened to shoot them on another occasion, and the third time, interviews were only permitted in Jenelle's presence, as reported by Daily Mail. However, due to a recent court decision, the children will now be interviewed without Jenelle's presence.

