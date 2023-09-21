Tasheilia Chapple, often referred to as Tea, who's the mother of MTV's Teen Mom series star Ashley Jones has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Roosevelt Chapple. The news broke on September 13, 2023, as exclusively reported by The U.S. Sun.

Tasheilia expressed her sincere thoughts on Facebook, writing, "Many thought I would never do it but I love myself more, I filed for divorce. I thank Yah for the strength it took. Long overdue and thankful I'm escaping with my sanity and what's left and what's left of my heart." Her open and honest disclosure of her struggle through this process has gotten her a lot of attention and support from friends and followers alike.

Tasheilia first appeared in the Teen Mom franchise in 2018, and she has since been in other variations of the show, including Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Her appearances on the show have allowed fans to see firsthand her difficulties and hardships.

This announcement comes at a time when Tasheilia is dealing with personal distress. She recently made news for her incredible weight loss journey, which she documented on Instagram just days before filing for divorce. On the other hand, Tasheilia has had a difficult year because she sadly lost her son, Deandre. Deandre was discovered unresponsive at a train stop north of San Francisco on December 17, according to The U.S. Sun.

"At 5.47 am, officers and medical personnel responded to the station regarding an unresponsive adult male," the local police department informed The U.S. Sun. "Medical personnel declared the male deceased. There is no foul play suspected."

The reason for death has not been disclosed, leaving Tasheilia and her family in a state of anguish. She expressed her grief over the loss on Instagram, writing, "I'm outdone and broken to the core. My firstborn child Deandre has passed away. My soul has been ripped from my body. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Notably, she is also seeking assistance in her divorce from her husband Roosevelt Chapple, according to court documents obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun. Tasheilia is demanding "sole custody" of their daughter Autumn Rose, born in May 2012.

The difference in wealth between the split couple is one of the most startling facts to emerge from the court filings. Despite her appearances on MTV's Teen Mom franchise, Tasheilia's claimed monthly income is barely $1,700, while her husband, Roosevelt, earns $3,200. Tasheilia is requesting $512 per month in child support and an additional $300 per month in spousal support for the next four years.

Ashley Jones, her daughter, recently disclosed her own troubles, announcing her newfound single status after splitting with Bar Smith. The couple secretly exchanged vows in a courthouse in front of MTV cameras in January 2022 and intended to reconfirm their pledge later this year as per the outlet.

