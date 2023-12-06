'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Looks Agitated During a Court Appearance in New Video

The famous Teen Mom star, Ryan Edwards, was detained once again. The U.S. Sun detailed the specifics of what transpired in court, which led to his re-arrest. Ryan's case was heard by Hamilton County General Sessions Court judge Gary Starnes, and he ran out of "patience" during the hearing. After entering a guilty plea in November to charges of driving while intoxicated and simple possession following an October incident, Ryan made his court appearance in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, December 5.

BACK BEHIND BARS! #TeenMom star Ryan Edwards thrown in jail & drug tested after his court hearing for not following his probation terms: "You had chance after chance!" https://t.co/LHjoUxHgZz pic.twitter.com/hQwSDSIKAN — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) December 5, 2023

Also Read: Court Gags ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans, Her Husband and Others From Discussing Son Jace’s CPS Case

The father of three was also originally charged with possessing a controlled narcotic, but on November 6th, the charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. On November 25, after Ryan accepted the plea agreement, he got into a fight at a pub in Tennessee with Amanda Conner, the person who was reported to be his girlfriend. District Attorney Coty Wamp said at the December 5 hearing that he was "interested to see if [Ryan] could pass a drug screening" since the last time he had one was on November 8, when he was released from Oasis halfway home. Additionally, it was disclosed that Ryan was running late for his injection of Vivitrol, a prescription medication used to treat drug and alcohol addictions.

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards and rehab girlfriend Amanda Conner kicked out of bar after brawl breaks out in shocking video #SobrietyJourney #Drug #DrugAddictionHelp #DrugRehab TEEN Mom star Ryan Edwards and his girlfriend, Amanda Conner, have been caught… https://t.co/9FMQ3wrkam — Debbie Griffin (@DebbieGSGN) November 29, 2023

The DA continued by elucidating the circumstances behind this shot and a recent altercation Ryan had at a pub. The DA stated as follows: "The rehab representative believes it is way past overdue. That would correspond with his behavior at the bar. He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday, we will have those results back. The state would ask that he be taken into custody if he did not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn't done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show that he went to AA... If he doesn't go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition." The fact that he hadn't taken his shot infuriated the judge greatly. The judge continued, "He’s going into custody. He was told to do it. My patience is gone. You had chance after chance after chance. The results will be back Friday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEEN MOM (@teenmomfanz)

Also Read: Kailyn Lowry Faces Fan Fury Over Lying About The Birth Of Her Twins By Posting Confusing Updates

A video that the outlet revealed showed the reality star getting into a bar fight at Westbound Honky-Tonk in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Ryan "slurred his words" and "looked out of it," according to an eyewitness who spoke to the outlet before he was hauled out of the club by bouncers. At about 10:30 p.m., when security brought him out, he shouted. Eventually, Ryan and Amanda, 33, "left the bar together on foot." The source explained, "Ryan and Amanda were with a group of people. At one point, one of the guys in their group went up to Amanda and grabbed her by the face. Amanda came back at him and started slinging chairs to go after the guy. The bouncers grabbed the guy and kicked him out. Amanda was able to get her last hit in before they got her out too. Ryan tried to get to Amanda, but he was dragged out by bouncers as well. Ryan and Amanda left the bar together on foot."

More from Inquisitr

‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shares Alarming Pic After Daughter Jaxie Breaks Her Arm

Here are the 5 Biggest 'Teen Mom' Feuds Of All Time