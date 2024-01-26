'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Juggling Act of Parenting Seven, Unveiling Insights

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry detailed her life as a mother of seven kids, the MTV star recently welcomed twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott. Jumping onto the latest TikTok trend "I am" Lowry posted a video saying, “I’m a mom of seven, of course I’m gonna sit in my car to have a moment of sanity,” the reality star shared in a selfie video filmed in her SUV. “I’m a mom of seven, of course, people are gonna say, ‘Kail, how the f—k do you do this?’ I’m a mom of seven, of course, I’m expected to be in five places at once."

She continued, “I’m a mom of seven, of course, I have five car seats in my truck. I’m a mom of seven, of course, I’m breaking up fights all day long. I’m a mom of seven, and of course, I have a hard time planning dinner because everyone wants different things. I'm a mom of seven, I never would have planned this for myself, but it happened and I literally would not have it any other f—king way,” she concluded. “Because I love being a mom of seven."

As per US Magazine, Lowry is mother to son Isaac, 14, with ex-Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 2, with ex-Chris Lopez, and son Rio, 14 months, and newborn twins with boyfriend Scott.

As US Magazine reported, Lowry recently shared her birthing experience on her famed podcast Barely Famous, “I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” she said while sharing updates about her babies No. 6 and 7, her second and third with boyfriend Scott. The reality star also revealed that she gave birth to her twins via C-section. “I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached,” she explained. “I’m still crying. … This has been my most emotional pregnancy,” she shared about her emotional pregnancy. “And I don’t know if it’s because it’s twins, but I’m like, ‘I can’t stop crying.’”

As per People, the celebrated podcaster also confirmed that she got her tubes tied after her son and daughter were born, "They cut my tubes out," she said."I don't regret it. But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not...like it wouldn't have upset me," she admitted. "The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids," she revealed. "Now I feel like our family is complete — I won't have anything missing. I won't feel like, 'What if we had another one?' I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out. I'm excited for that," she concluded.

