A thread depicting an explicit TikTok video of Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry's three-year-old son, Creed, has reappeared on a social platform. While counting his brothers in the video, her son dropped a curse word. Kailyn had to take heat from fans when she allowed her son Creed to use profanity in a video. As reported by The Sun, the kid with his brown curly hair on display was dressed as Spider-Man and said, "Two...three...four...Too f**king many!"

According to the outlet, people who disagreed with the reality star's parenting style voiced their displeasure in the comments area. One of them commented, "This just makes Kailyn look bad, but she doesn't have the self-awareness to realize it." Another one wrote, "It's cringe when their parent coaches them, which is obviously what happened here." A third one jotted down, "So embarrassing! Kailyn definitely rehearsed it with him. There’s a cut between when he was counting." One more critic gave her a suggestion to not use her kids "for likes" on social media platforms.

Less than a year after having kid number five with partner Elijah Scott, Kailyn Lowry announced that she was expecting twins. Kailyn announced on the October 27 edition of her Barely Famous podcast that she and Elijah are expecting their sixth and seventh children together, ending months of speculation. The former MTV star said that they probably became pregnant with the twins right before leaving for their trip to Thailand.

As per InTouch Weekly, she said, "I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea. So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, there’s no way. There’s no way I am."

After finding out she was expecting, the former reality star continued talking about her pregnancy in a video she posted to TikTok on October 31. She said, "I just have a lot of concerns and I’m very nervous and very anxious and I just want everything to be OK, but I’m also kind of freaking out about the state of our economy."

She stated she was wondering whether it was "really happening" and confessed to worrying about everything that might possibly "go wrong." She continued, "We’re talking seven children, I try my best and I think that I do everything that I can to make sure that each of my children gets individual time with me. This is life-changing for everybody and I just want everybody to be on the same page." On November 6, the new mother of seven revealed to her adoring public how she learned the gender of her identical twins. She captioned her post on Instagram, "In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You’ll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck."

