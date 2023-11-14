In an emotional and eagerly awaited moment, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry shared the journey of unveiling the genders of her soon-to-arrive twins on Instagram. The reality television star, who is also a mother of four shared the good news over a video announcement on social media.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Initial speculations suggested that Kailyn Lowry was expecting two boys. The three-part gender reveal unfolded with the initial announcement that she was pregnant with twin boys. However, per the TVShowsAce the surprise took an unexpected turn in the third video when Kailyn unveiled the true gender of the twins—she was expecting a boy and a girl. The Instagram video beautifully documented the authentic excitement and anxious anticipation shared between Kailyn, aged 31, and her friend as they eagerly awaited the unveiling of the gender-revealing email.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Seated in a vibrant and busy area, the MTV star engaged in a phone call, sharing the exhilarating moment with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, 25. In the final part of the gender reveal series, Lowry uploaded a video to major social media platforms, showcasing a creative and vibrant celebration. The video shows the boys kicking ball for their unique gender reveal party. The first ball released a baby blue smoke, fueling the initial speculation of twin boys. However, the second ball exploded in a burst of pink smoke, revealing the delightful surprise—a baby girl.

Kailyn Lowry reveals the sex of her twin babies! 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/u2YH9cQYVC — E! News (@enews) November 7, 2023

Lowry, in her characteristic fashion, playfully teased her audience, captioning the post, "In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You’ll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck." Despite the initial tease suggesting two boys, insiders had previously confirmed that Kailyn Lowry was welcoming her first girl into the family—an unexpected twist that added an extra layer of excitement to the final video.

Kailyn Lowry's Son Tells Her 'Stop Having Kids' Already After Surprising Twin Gender Reveal! https://t.co/qAun2gTR0B 🔗 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) November 10, 2023

Amid worries about her growing family, Kailyn Lowry let her heart pour out in a poignant letter dedicated to her oldest. On November 7, the reality TV star apologized to Isaac through a post shared on her Instagram Stories, per The U.S. Sun. The photograph includes a white letter with a devastating message on a black background. The message read, "To my oldest child, I'm sorry I created you before my life was put together. I'm sorry you've seen me broken, but thank you for growing up with me and showing me how to love unconditionally. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be who I am today."

After the Teen Mom 2 star's sons learned she's pregnant with twin boys, her eldest child, Isaac, 13, didn't hold back his true feelings about gaining two more siblings -- her sixth and seventh kids (via @toofab) https://t.co/QjiqOGFsbm https://t.co/QjiqOGFsbm — TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2023

In September 2022, the mother-of-seven explained that she feels she has really traumatized her children and regrets her parenting sometimes, per The Mirror. At the time, she revealed that she recently apologized to her youngest son "for all the mistakes that I've made".

