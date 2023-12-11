‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Drops Cryptic Hints About Possible Wedding With Elijah Scott

In the tumultuous realm of reality TV, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry is once again grabbing headlines, this time with a cryptic Instagram Story that has fans buzzing about the possibility of wedding bells ringing soon. The recent social media post featured a fan’s inquiry about her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott, specifically questioning if the duo had talked about marriage. Lowry replied in her signature playful style, offering a muted video where she and Scott shared an adorable moment. As the fan’s question loomed, Scott seemingly mouthed the word 'yes' and winked at the camera. Lowry, with a mischievous grin, captioned the video, "I want a good wedding/anniversary date and I can’t think of any," leaving a space for fans to contribute their date suggestions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kail Lowry + Vee Rivera (@babymamasnodramapodcast)

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards’ GF Amanda Conner Says “I’m Obsessed With Loving You” as He Goes to Jail

As per OK! Magazine, the Instagram Story set the rumor mill on fire, prompting speculation about an impending wedding between the reality TV personality and her boyfriend. In a podcast, Lowry also shared her pregnancy struggles, asserting, "As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me, it was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with, and everything else. So, he has been really a joy for all of us."

Lowry further continued, "I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea, so when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

As per Yahoo, the couple, who initially were neighbors in Delaware, recently welcomed twins, adding to their growing family. Lowry, already a mother of five, kept the pregnancy with the twins a well-guarded secret until she confirmed the news in October. The couple shared plans to celebrate Christmas for the first time in five years, signaling a fresh start and new traditions for their expanding family: "We haven’t celebrated Christmas in five or more years. Between years of fighting with my kids' dads over holidays and my kids being fortunate with ‘things’ all year I gave up Christmas, their dads have big families and lots of cousins, so it just feels like the best option. I guess things will look a little different this year."

Also Read: From Farrah Abraham to Kailyn Lowry, Here Are the Top 10 Richest and Most Successful ‘Teen Mom’ Stars

IVF? Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry welcomed 5th baby in November!!!



Fans have speculated Kailyn Lowry, 31, gave birth to her fifth child with her live-in boyfriend Elijah.



Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott the new parents did not know their baby's secret will be out this way. pic.twitter.com/8lX2HgftBg — Celebrities Anniversary Today (@anniversary2day) February 9, 2023

While the reality TV star has faced challenges and controversies in the past, including a lawsuit and battles over holiday celebrations with her children's fathers, the recent developments in her personal life appear to bring a sense of joy and optimism. Whether the wedding rumors will materialize into a reality remains uncertain, but for now, fans eagerly await the next chapter in Lowry's ever-evolving life in the spotlight.

Also Read: When ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Confessed That Doing Drugs Gave Her a 'Blurred Double Vision'

More from Inquisitr

When Reality Star Farrah Abraham Badmouthed Her Fellow 'Teen Mom OG' Costars in a Twitter Rant: "Trash Moms"

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Have Seemingly Caught Kailyn Lowry’s “Lie” About Her Twin Pregnancy in New Photos