'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage to Baby Daddy

Kailyn Lowry recently spoke about the 'real' nature of her relationship with Elijah Scott, the father of her fourth child, on a recent edition of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. She addressed rumors of the two being 'married' and told her former Teen Mom co-star, Vee Rivera, where they currently stand.

As reported by The US Sun, Lowry said on the episode: "I did want to address another rumor that I think I started." Referencing a comment she previously made on another episode of her podcast, she said, "I was like, let me just explain my side and why I do this. If you live with a man, if you have kids with a man, if you're sharing bills with a man, that's your f***ing husband. I'm not calling him your little boyfriend. I'm not doing it." Both Scott and Lowry have also been spotted wearing rings on their ring fingers; Scott's was a gray band. Lowry recently uploaded a snapshot to her Instagram story that had her followers wondering whether she had officially tied the knot.

Over the course of the previous several months, rumors were circulated that Kailyn was expecting her fifth child. But instead of feeding the rumor mill, she decided to keep her revelation to herself. She revealed to People, "I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline. I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again. I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it. At this point, I can at least try to do it my way."

Despite the fact that Lowry and Scott weren't actively attempting to have a family, Lowry admitted, "It was a pleasant surprise." She further added, "As chaotic as it was finding out about being pregnant again, he's been such an incredible baby that it really was a true light at the end of a really dark year for me. It was rough [last year] with the lawsuit, the depression that I dealt with and everything else. So, he has been really a joy for all of us." While getting 'used to the normalcy,' she said, "I'm adjusting accordingly. It's an adjustment not having cameras around all the time. And it's weird because it still feels like it's a part of my life because it wasn't that far away. It wasn't."

After surprising everyone with the news that she had given birth to a son in November 2022, Kailyn Lowry recently shared photos from her autumn-themed baby shower. On Wednesday, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a video from the event, which took place in October of last year. She captioned the video, "The sweetest gift... so lucky to have been surrounded by so much love this time last year... we had so much fun!" Pumpkins and flower arrangements in the room's signature red, orange, and white color pattern adorned each table. There was a designated picture area with a white seat, a huge plush teddy bear, and a sign with a quotation from Robert Munsch.

