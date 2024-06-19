When 'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Abruptly Changed Her Name After 'DNA Bombshell' Revealed Family Secrets

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry quietly changed her name on her personal Facebook account, leaving fans speculating about the motive behind this mysterious decision. This comes on the heels of Kailyn's revelation about a major bombshell dropped on her life, following the receipt of DNA test results. Amit the buzz of family secrets fans noticed that Kailyn changed her name to 'Kailyn Irwin Lowery'.

The sudden shift raised eyebrows, prompting speculation about her lineage, with some suggesting she might be questioning whether Raymond Lowry is indeed her biological father. However, not all fans are buying into the uncertainty.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

A vocal group pointed out that Kailyn bears a striking resemblance to her father, dismissing the need for a DNA test. "She looks exactly like her father. No DNA test needed, unless he has a twin brother, like you said," remarked one fan.

Others recalled that Irwin was her estranged mother Suzi's maiden name, suggesting it might not be an unusual choice for Kailyn. This isn't the first time Kailyn has tinkered with her last name. As one fan noted, she previously changed it right before marrying Javi but didn't make it public, retaining her "acting" name as Lowry until she switched it back, reported The U.S. Sun.

The intrigue surrounding Kailyn's personal life intensified when she recently opened up about her decision to send a DNA test to her biological father without warning. The reality star shared her experience on Instagram Stories, detailing her quest to uncover her roots and reconnect with her estranged father. The revelation came against the backdrop of Kailyn's difficult pregnancy, where she spoke candidly about the intense delivery of her twins on her podcast, Barely Famous.

Recalling the traumatic birth, Kailyn revealed that she delivered at 35 weeks, canceling her scheduled C-section due to dissatisfaction with the proposed dates. Her fear of the procedure was palpable, admitting to crying out of sheer terror.

To add to the complexity of the situation, Kailyn expressed concerns about her twins' well-being immediately after birth. She feared they weren't breathing. The babies were promptly taken to the NICU, echoing a similar experience after the birth of her and Elijah Scott's one-year-old son, Rio. In November 2022, the reality TV star gave birth to a son, Rio. The joy continued in November 2023 when Kailyn, now a mom of seven, welcomed twins with Scott, as reported by In Touch Weekly.

This expansion of their family appeared to bring even more happiness to the couple's life. As fans eagerly await updates from Kailyn, the Teen Mom's life seems to be unraveling in unexpected ways, with each revelation adding another layer of mystery to her already tumultuous journey.

