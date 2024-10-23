'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Faces CPS Probe as BF's 911 Call Revealed a Major Scandal

Star of Teen Mom Jenelle Evans is back in the news, but not for the reasons she probably would have preferred. The reality TV personality, who recently moved to Las Vegas for a fresh start, is reportedly under investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) following a series of troubling events. According to sources close to the situation, CPS became involved after Evans' new boyfriend, August Keen, made a disturbing 911 call on August 31. Keen, also known as Daniel Miranda, allegedly accused Evans of physical abuse after she had consumed up to 12 drinks.

Child welfare officials have been notified of this occurrence in addition to difficulties that have been raised with her sons' attendance at their Las Vegas schools. An insider revealed to The Sun, "CPS is involved, and Jenelle doesn't want any legal action against her, that's partially why she suddenly sent Kaiser to his grandmother's." 10-year-old son Kaiser Orion Griffith is now reportedly living with his paternal grandmother, Doris Davidson, in Tennessee.

The sudden move came after CPS allegedly left a card on Evans' door requesting her to contact them. "Within 72 hours of that card being left, she had Kaiser on the road," the insider claimed. "She didn't tell him why, because she didn't want him to say anything before she got him out of the state."

Evans's oldest son, Jace Vahn Evans, 15, was also reportedly involved in an incident at his school just weeks before the alleged problems with Griffith. Following her divorce from her ex-husband, David Eason, Evans had thought that her new life in Las Vegas would be a fresh start. However, these occurrences could have cast doubt on that hope.

A representative for Clark County Child Protective Services responded to inquiries on the circumstances by saying, "Due to child confidentiality laws, we are unable to provide comment." However, Griffith's grandmother, Doris, did offer a statement: "My job is to see that Kaiser is protected from all this negativity. Kaiser can now read and he doesn't need to read negative things about his mother or father. I refuse to partake in mudslinging and measures to destroy one's character, even if I disagree with their actions."

While Evans has acknowledged that Griffith is residing in Tennessee with Doris, she presented the information in a different way. In a comment to Celebuzz, she claimed, "The reason why I wanted Kaiser to be with his father is because Kaiser is at the age where it's important for him and his father and his father's family to spend time with one another. Kaiser loves Nathan's family and Nathan can also use some time with his son." However, sources have confirmed that Nathan Griffith, Kaiser's father, is still living in Las Vegas, not Tennessee, contradicting Evans' statement.