Donald Trump Volunteers Linked to a 'Cult' Accused of Child Abuse and Kidnapping

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Republican nominee Donald Trump frequently praises a group of women who he claims attended nearly 249 of his rallies. He often boasts about his 'North Carolina Girls' at various campaign events. These women are reportedly affiliated with the Word of Faith Fellowship, a charismatic Christian organization from North Carolina. However, a recent report claims that the group is connected to a Christian 'cult' accused of abusing and kidnapping children.

An investigative book labeled the organization as one of the 'most dangerous cults' in the nation, as reported by Raw Story. They have faced intense backlash for the treatment of children and adults, who they deem sinners. One former member recalled witnessing a room filled with nursery school children tied to chairs with bedsheets. Word of Faith also allegedly employs a practice called 'blasting,' which former members have described as an act involving the entire congregation coming together, to yell at one individual.

According to The New York Times, this aims to drive out evil from the concerned individual, lasting up to an hour. A former member, Matthew Fenner, was reportedly assaulted for being gay. He said, “To them, I wasn’t being abused. I was being saved and delivered." In 2014, four members faced accusations of kidnapping and violence in response to Fenner's claims. Several other ex-congregants have also reported having been harmed during these bizarre 'prayers.' However, Word of Faith has vehemently refuted the allegations. Hannah Davies, a member who often volunteers at Trump rallies, shared a testimonial that was featured on the church’s website. She said, “I want everyone to know this prayer is not abusive...No one is hit, no one is punched, no one is screamed at. This prayer is full of love and freedom.”

Trump's 'North Carolina Girls' are known to serve as a reliable volunteer branch of his campaign's advance team. They arrive long before the event starts to arrange chairs in the VIP area, manage the media sign-in table, and pack up the VIP section once the rally concludes. Joshua Farmer, an attorney for Word of Faith, also affirmed the group's support for Trump. He said, “God has spoken to our hearts that President Trump is the person who will lead this country in the right direction.”

A former state representative of the area, Mike Hager, reflected on the group. In an interview, he said, “I’ll say that for Word of Faith, they’re very involved and they make themselves heard.” Trump seems equally fond of them. At a Wisconsin rally, earlier last month, the former president pointed to the group of women and said, “Those beautiful ladies from North Carolina are here again." At another rally in South Carolina, he said, “They look so wealthy and beautiful."

If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, please contact The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453