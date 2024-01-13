Amid an ongoing investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS), Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans has shared a mysterious post on social media regarding "secrets" with her daughter Ensley, 7. The reality star's life has taken a turbulent turn recently due to her husband, David Eason, being accused of child abuse. As a result, the couple has hired three different attorneys to help them through the upcoming legal battles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

In a mysterious video that she uploaded to her TikTok, Jenelle, 32, appeared to use a key to seal her lips and toss it over her shoulder with the words, "Your secret is safe with me." Her daughter Ensley then imitated catching the fictitious key in midair and emerged and held her mother. "...well there's one person I'll tell," the caption said, adding the best friend emoji, as per The Sun.

A CPS inquiry was prompted by an altercation between David Eason and Jenelle's adolescent son, Jace. Due to the incident, which happened in late September, Jenelle now has three attorneys working for her, which has resulted in substantial legal expenditures. According to an exclusive U.S. Sun article, Jenelle is paying David's criminal attorney, his CPS attorney, and her own CPS attorney's fees to help him through the case.

A source said, "Jenelle has to pay for David's criminal attorney, his CPS attorney, and her own CPS attorney because they can't have the same lawyer." The insider stated, "This thing with David is costing her an absolute fortune in legal bills, so she's gotta make more money somehow."

Although Jace, who has been under CPS custody since the September incident, has been at the center of the court challenges, sources close to the couple indicate that their problems are far from done. Ensley, Kaiser, and David's sixteen-year-old daughter Maryssa are among the younger children for whom the household and their care are under examination.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Insiders have stressed that while legal actions for Jace's custody are still ongoing, investigations into the wellbeing of the other youngsters living in the home would continue. According to the sources, "Just because Jace's CPS custody case is underway doesn't mean the investigation into their household and the other minors' welfare is over."

According to reports, CPS has spoken with every child about their living circumstances on The Land, the remote property that Jenelle and David call home. The mysterious TikTok post that featured Ensley recently begs the question of what mysteries could lie beneath this well-known family's exterior.

There has already been involvement between CPS and David and Jenelle. In 2019, after Jenelle filed for an order of protection against her husband and fled with their two youngest children, she became concerned about David's actions, particularly the well-known episode in which he killed the family pet, a French Bulldog puppy named Nugget. At that point, CPS briefly had Kaiser and Ensley under its protection.

