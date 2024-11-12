'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Says Women Choosing Celibacy to Annoy Trump Voters Is 'Pretty Lame'

Donald Trump's recent victory has sparked an unexpected form of protest among some women—a sex strike. Farrah Abraham, the former Teen Mom star reportedly called women becoming celibate over Trump's victory 'pretty lame,' as per TMZ. Inspired by the 2018 "4B" movement in South Korea, which began during the #MeToo era, the protest by American women has gained a lot of traction on social media, particularly TikTok. Women are posting videos announcing their decision to practice celibacy as a form of political resistance against Trump supporters. But Abraham, who expresses her opinions quite freely, isn't quite convinced by the strategy.

Although she supported women's right to make their own decisions, Abraham was unsure of the value of celibacy in advancing political agendas. In an energetic video, Abraham waved pom-poms while addressing her followers: "Woo, sex strike, oh my God. I got three things, a one, two, three for sex strike." Her message was clear and direct: "To the liberal women who are on sex strike, you know what, men choose Republican women to have their kids over libs any day, so sex strike."

But Abraham's criticism went deeper than mere mockery. She pointed out what she saw as a double standard in the approach: "I think it's super hypocritical that you guys are throwing a fit on abstinence, but yet you preach to teens all day long about abstinence. Hypocrite much?" Instead of focusing on the strike, Abraham advocated for what she called the "12-step principles of prevention and contraception."

The reality star's perspective comes from a unique position. She has been around long enough to witness numerous social movements and their effects, having initially gained fame on MTV's 16 and Pregnant and then Teen Mom. As such, she argued that the focus should be on broader reproductive healthcare reform. "The only thing that's old is Roe versus Wade is old, it is not helping women, it is not leading the future. We are trailblazing new patterns in contraception prevention," she declared, calling for medical practitioners and OBGYNs to be held accountable for reproductive rights.

Farrah Abraham attends REGARD Magazine's Summer Issue release party presented by BURN180 with special guest host cover girl Tricia Helfer at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The 4B movement focuses on refusing to engage in four activities: sex, marriage, dating, and birthing; it now has a new significance in the United States, particularly in light of the notion of reacting to Trump's re-election, as per NBC News. Abraham, however, believes a sex strike could not have the intended outcome. As per the aforementioned TMZ report, she thinks it may not have a 'huge impact.'

Perhaps most surprisingly, Abraham directly addressed the Trump administration in her video: "J.D. Vance, Trump administration, the Republican administration, give me a call. I'd love to advocate, guide this new act. It needs to be a lot, it needs now." She connected her advocacy to her own experience on Teen Mom, stating, "Go teens, I love you. I want you guys to have great sex lives and not trauma like on our Teen Mom show." She concluded by discussing equality in fertility. She made a strong case for equal access to services: "We need to have sperm holding and we need to have egg holding at same cost for both sexes. Equality, equality of fertility act. Both sexes, both storing, both fertile, let's go."