Here's Why Scott Disick Believed He and Khloe Kardashian Would Be ‘Celibate for Life’

In a surprising confession on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick opened up about his love life and his perspective on Khloé Kardashian's romantic future. The conversation gave fans an unexpected glimpse into the personal lives of the two stars as they discussed their thoughts about dating. During the episode, Kardashian complimented Disick, saying, "You look good," to which Disick replied, "I still haven’t found a girlfriend. How do we do this?" This exchange sparked a candid discussion.

As per ET, Kardashian remarked, "Let's just say I'm dating. I have no idea how you're supposed to date when you have kids because I'm not bringing you to my home where my kids are and I'm not going to your home where you're going to chop me up in the basement and kill me. And I'm also not going to a public restaurant or space where people can take pictures. You're going to be another notch on my belt in the public's eyes. I don't f**king think so." Kardashian, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with her on-and-off ex Tristan Thompson, revealed, “I don’t want to [find a boyfriend]. Once I am done with the kids at 9, I have limited time. I have to be up at 4:30, so from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. is my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV and I am not sharing my bed.”

However, she didn’t entirely dismiss the idea of dating in the future. She asserted, "Eventually in life [I will date]. You think I am just going to be celibate for the rest of my life?" Disick’s response was amusing as he confessed that he thought both he and Kardashian would remain celibate. He further remarked, “With all these kids running around, it is not so sexy. It would be nice to grow old with somebody.”

Disick’s personal life has been a topic of interest for years, especially following his high-profile romance with Kourtney, which ended in 2015. Later on, he dated Sofia Richie Grainge for more than three years before their 2020 breakup. Afterward, Scott was involved with Amelia Gray Hamlin and had brief flings with Rebecca Donaldson and Kimberly Stewart, though he has largely stayed out of the limelight recently, as reported by US Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Throughout the years, Scott has often joked about dating Kardashian. In one iconic moment, Disick suggested, “I am feeling good and I figure I am better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by Khloé. So I am happy to commit to this and then on my 40th birthday or something me and you … what?” Kardashian, however, has consistently maintained that their relationship is purely platonic.