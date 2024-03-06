'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Came Under Fire for Making the ‘Worst Parenting Decision Yet'

Fans were incensed when Sophia shared pictures of her family's newest member on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. A close-up photo of the snake in its cage was captured in one, while another had the teenager ogling her new pet inside the pet shop. Teen Mom Farrah Abraham received backlash from fans for her gesture when the photos appeared on a well-known social media platform.

As reported by The Sun, one of the users pointed out, "These people are off the wall. Sophia can’t take care of anything bc she has zero adult guidance." Another wrote, "She got a snake not that long ago, never to be seen again. Good luck little snake." A third one wrote, "She just had to make sure everyone knows how much she spent on the snake, that is a beautiful snake but I hope she makes sure to care for it properly." A fourth one commented, "I hope they take good care of that adorable little snake. Reptiles require a lot of maintenance." A fifth one added, "I need a python husbandry expert to weigh in here. They have a terrible track record with animals and reptiles can get really sick or die from poor husbandry."

Many are offended by Abraham's most recent TikTok, which features her 15-year-old daughter. With The 100 Envelope Challenge, the Teen Mom actress hopes to assist Sophia in setting aside $5,000 a year. But sharp-eyed viewers saw what seemed to be a blow-up doll 'chilling on the sofa in the background,' which sparked discussions about Abraham's parenting style once again. Abraham sparked controversy on TikTok last month when she let Sophia have a tongue piercing in addition to the six piercings she had last year to commemorate her 15th birthday. Abraham defended her choice in the face of criticism, highlighting her support for Sophia's decisions.

She affirmed her position against humiliating her daughter in a statement to InTouch Weekly. She also expressed her unwavering support and love for Sophia's ability to express herself. Refusing to give in to peer pressure, Abraham reflected on her adolescent experiences and emphasized the need to honor her daughter's individuality. Abraham continues to stand behind Sophia's character despite disagreements. The adult film actress was branded "disgusting" by fans in June 2021 for letting 12-year-old Sophia pose with a Modern Fertility pregnancy test in an Instagram snap, according to The Sun. Fans criticized Abraham once again in February 2022 for letting Sophia celebrate her 13th birthday with a miniskirt and a lot of cosmetics. People reported the same month that Abraham stood by her choice to let Sophia have her septum pierced. Last year Abraham also posted a video featuring her daughter's battle with depression. Supporters at the time voiced indignation about the disclosure of private information regarding a youngster for entertainment purposes.