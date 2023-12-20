‘Teen Mom’ Star Chelsea Houska Comes Under Fire for Having a ‘Dangerous Fire Hazard’ in Her Kitchen

Teen Mom alum Chelsea Houska found herself at the center of controversy after sharing a festive photo on her home decor brand Aubree Says' Instagram account. In a festive snapshot, Houska was captured being busy in her kitchen, surrounded by Christmas decorations that brought a holiday charm to the culinary space. Notably, a wreath took center stage, hanging above the stove and secured to the stove fan.

Image Source: YouTube | @einsider

The caption read, "Who says Wreaths are just for the front door? Bring the holiday spirit to your little cooking haven!" While many fans praised the creative holiday decor, others raised concerns about the potential safety hazard posed by the wreath's mounting position. Comments ranged from simple critiques like "Seems like a fire hazard lol" to more direct warnings like "All I see is a fire happening" per The US Sun. The reality television star's attempt to bring holiday cheer into her kitchen inadvertently opened the door to both positive and negative feedback.

Image Source: HGTV

Despite the intended focus on selling wreaths through her website, Chelsea faced criticism for her kitchen decorations. In a recurring pattern of public scrutiny, the former Teen Mom star, faced criticism earlier too for an image that fans claimed was manipulated to portray a slimmer figure. Taken during a holiday celebration at her South Dakota farmhouse, the controversial photo captured Chelsea and her husband, Cole, striking a pose amidst a backdrop of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

However, the online community quickly pointed out perceived irregularities in the image, suggesting potential digital alterations aimed at achieving a leaner appearance. In the intricate landscape of fame, Houska consistently faces scrutiny, whether it's about her lifestyle choices, holiday decor, or personal photos. With every social media update, the reality star walks a tightrope between self-expression and meeting the demands of an observant and critical audience.

Paired with black high heels, makeup, and a stylish updo, she captioned the Instagram post with "Holiday party szn" and a Christmas tree emoji. Amidst admirers praising the couple's festive attire, Houska found herself at the receiving end of criticism regarding potential image manipulation. It seems that every move they make, from holiday decorations to personal photos, becomes subject to intense fan commentary.

In a recent social media update, the reality star took a confident stance, showcasing her natural hair without the use of a wig per The US Sun. At 31, she shared a photo promoting hair growth supplements, giving her audience a glimpse of her authentic, unaltered hair in all its natural beauty. Through an Instagram Story, the former Teen Mom cast member delightedly shared a mirror selfie, revealing her unaltered hair. Chelsea, known for her various hairstyle transformations over the years, has once again unveiled her most recent and authentic look.

