‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s Engagement Broke Off After Ex-Fiance Seemingly Ghosted Her

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood's relationship drama took a shocking turn when her fiancé Gary Wayt was reported missing following an 'emotional argument.' The incident unfolded in June 2024, just weeks after the couple announced their engagement. On June 11, the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina shared a Facebook post stating that Wayt was missing. According to reports, he was last seen on June 9. Portwood filed a missing person report after Wayt left their rental cabin with his keys and wallet but without his cell phone. Although he was found later, this incident ended up breaking off their engagement.

Portwood addressed the situation in a June 11 live stream on the YouTube channel Ell Bee, saying: "There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that, OK? He is a missing person right now. Everything has been told to all the police officers [and] everyone is looking for him." She emphasized that their discussion was 'emotional' rather than explosive, focusing on cultural differences due to Wayt's Vietnamese background.

Portwood stated, "I am praying for anybody [to] see him, nobody has found him or heard from him yet. They only know that he was in a Walgreens alone on camera and that is all that we know," as per Distractify. Addressing speculation about potential violence, Portwood asserted, "We don't touch each other in any horrible way." She asked her supporters to pray for Wayt and not to invent any stories about what happened.

💀Amber Portwood's ex Gary Wayt (Gary 2.0) has been spotted on a dating app in a new city!#teenmom pic.twitter.com/T8hPi20wCM — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 9, 2024

The search for Wayt took an unexpected twist when he was found in Oklahoma on June 11, which is more than 900 miles away from where he was last seen in Bryson City, North Carolina. The Bryson City Police Department updated their original post and said, "Gary Wayt has been located. No further information available at this time. Case is closed," as per Too Fab.

This incident has reportedly ended Portwood and Wayt's engagement. An insider told Us Weekly: "They've decided that it's over between them and their engagement is off. They have too much to overcome to move forward together." The source added, "Amber took off the engagement ring and it's the best thing. She is sad and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her. She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully."

The Bryson City, NC police department posted this update on Facebook. Case is closed!#teenmom pic.twitter.com/AKy7sWMYox — Starcasm (@starcasm) June 14, 2024

The insider also revealed that the engagement had caused 'family tension' on Wayt's side, with his relatives expressing concerns about Amber's past relationships after researching her online. Portwood introduced Wayt to her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars via Zoom shortly before he was reported missing. At that time, Wayt had not yet met Portwood's daughter, Leah, highlighting the complexities of Portwood's personal life.

Portwood’s been through a lot in her relationships. She first came into the spotlight back in 2009 on 16 and Pregnant with her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley. That relationship didn’t last because of issues with alleged verbal and physical abuse. Later on, she had a son named James with Andrew Glennon, but that relationship also ended with accusations of violence.