Here's Why Prince Harry Won't Talk to Kate Middleton Without Taking 'Permission' From Meghan Markle

Things in the royal family seem to be getting more intense as the months go by. Prince Harry’s memoir- a brief expose of growing up a royal member, followed by clashes between his wife Meghan Markle, and his family didn’t appear to contribute to a positive outlook for the Royal Family.

Moreover, his and his wife’s feud with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton has been a highlight of this entire ordeal. Speaking of, it appears that ever since Markle butted heads with Middleton, Harry isn’t too keen on speaking with her without the permission of his wife.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

According to The Mirror UK, the prince is reportedly unallowed from speaking with Middleton unless his beloved wife permits it, as per a royal expert. Initially, Markle and her sister-in-law were on good terms before things turned sour. Their friendship seemed to be blooming and all was right. However, after an alleged Easter present mix-up among other matters, things between the fellow princesses were never the same.

The two seldom meet each other and are known to keep their distance from each other. Harry and his brother William are allegedly in a similar predicament despite their brotherly love. The expert known as Kinsey Schofield speaking to the To Di for Daily podcast alleged, “I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine [Middleton] privately without Meghan’s blessing.”

Schofield emphasizes that both William and Middleton are engulfed in a sea of responsibilities and are “laser-focused on their goals” ever since they were bestowed with the title of ‘Prince’ and ‘Princess’.

Furthermore, Schofield added that because of their title and their hectic schedules, they weren’t exactly “worried about how Harry and Meghan have made it a point to distance themselves.” While the aftermath of the drama surrounding the two royal couples has concerned many, the expert claims to know what might’ve fueled William’s alleged dislike towards his brother.

Speaking to Fox News, Schofield noted Harry’s aforementioned bombshell memoir followed by his remarks about his sister-in-law during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Schofield suggested, “A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry and Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within Spare.” Whether or not Harry’s interviews concerning the Royal family are what has triggered a rift between them remains an elusive mystery.

But what’s even more intriguing is how they’re going to resolve the brunt end of their relationships. Will there be a royal reconciliation between the brothers and their wives or will the embers of alleged dislike for the other sever the bond of brotherly and sisterly love that once existed? The conclusion to this debacle between Prince Harry and William, and Princess Markle and Middleton is highly anticipated.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 2, 2024. It has since been updated.