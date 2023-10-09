In a lavish ceremony held in Indianapolis, Indiana, Teen Mom star Jade Cline and her longtime boyfriend Sean Austin finally took their romance to the next level by getting married. Together since Cline's ninth grade, the couple celebrated their love with family, friends, and even fellow MTV castmates. Cline looked breathtaking in her lace off-the-shoulder gown, which was paired well by Austin in a white tuxedo. Family and friends, as well as the couple's MTV co-stars Cheyenne Floyd and Briana DeJesus, attended the little ceremony, which also included the couple's beautiful six-year-old daughter, Kloie. Cline's wedding preparations were full of pleasure and excitement, as seen by her social media posts.

Cheyenne also shared Snapchat footage of the black-and-gold-themed reception the couple had. The gorgeous wedding photographs were finally posted to the Teen Mom Instagram page. The reality star gave fans a sneak peek at her wedding preparations last week, just days before the big day. The Teen Mom actress shared a photo from Wednesday, when she was adding the finishing touches to her wedding day outfit, on her Instagram Stories. Jade gave her social media followers several clues about the wedding's finishing touches.

The MTV personality shot a short video of her hands, focusing on highlighting the intricate designs on her nails. Jade proudly showed off her innovative take on the traditional French manicure. The celebrity chose a pink hue with white triangles on the tips. She wrote, "Wedding nails are readyyyy. I'm so hype to see all my people and marry my favorite person." She previously shared a post with the caption, "Our love story is so special because WE worked for this. This is exactly what we dreamed of. The world watched us not give up, show unconditional love, cry, laugh, support each other, and ultimately achieve this happiness. We have proven it’s possible to beat the odds. It’s possible to break generational traumas. Recovery is possible! We are proof that with unconditional love and determination, happiness is possible."

In 2018, viewers of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant were introduced to Jade and Sean. Sean's drug problems made their connection difficult. After a short time on Teen Mom, Sean was forced to leave Jade's house after testing positive for drugs. After some time apart, Jade took to Instagram to reveal that she and her ex were back together. The Teen Mom star elaborated, "We lived separately for a while and I think that definitely helped us both. We both really worked on making our relationship healthy and better. At the end of the day, we love each other so we both didn’t want to give up on our relationship. After another breakup, Sean decided to get help for his drug addiction and improve his mental health by checking into treatment, and the pair reconciled in 2021.

