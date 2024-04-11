When ‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer’s 10-Year-Old Daughter, Addie, Stunned Fans in New Video

Leah Messer, star of Teen Mom, shared a video of herself and her ten-year-old daughter, Addie. She has three young daughters: Aleeah and Aliannah, twins who will soon be 13, and Adalynn, or Addie, their younger sister. Leah uploaded a clip of herself and Addie dancing to Drew Baldridge's She's Somebody's Daughter on Monday on her TikTok profile.

They seemed to be the same height, as they both danced and spun around in a circle with huge grins. In the video, first, she spun into her mother's arms, whereupon Leah dropped her. Addie attempted to dunk her mother, but her eyes widened in horror as she almost fell on top of Leah. As reported by The US Sun, the fans were shocked to see how much her daughter has matured.

One fan wrote, "Been watching your journey since you were pregnant with the twins, crazy to see your baby so grown. You're such a good mom!" Another one added, "You're doing such a great job raising your girls, they're gonna be amazing ladies when they grow up." A third one wrote, "She is so grown now!! And she looks just like Jeremy!"

On September 25, 2023, Leah received her license to practice real estate. As seen on her valid license, she is now employed with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. On September 20th, Leah captioned a professional photo on Instagram with the words "Real Estate Salesperson" to indicate that she had passed her examinations. In 2020, Leah announced her intention to get a real estate license via social media. Leah was recorded in 2022 doing research for her future occupation in an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Meanwhile, in September, six months after breaking up, Leah got back together with Jaylan Mobley. On the September 13 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah, 32, called Jaylan, 26, to tell him that she had discovered some family photographs of him while cleaning up the house they had previously lived in. In order to retrieve his belongings, Jaylan consented to meet with her.

The exes soon caught up when she returned the photographs to Jaylan. Leah claimed she and her three children were doing "good," but she was feeling "a lot of emotions." Leah later told Nicole about it while they were hanging together. She said, "I just don’t look at him like I did. I think that I’m not gonna make an attempt to see him all the time. I mean, if I see him, I’m gonna be cordial. Like, I’m good. And I know my boundaries," per InTouch.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Leah gave an exclusive interview to In Touch about her relationship with Jaylan three weeks before this episode aired. "Me and Jaylan are in touch," the MTV star stated. Leah then implied that her previous words were an admission that she hadn't handled the split well.

Leah confessed, "I think going through a breakup, there comes grief, and I definitely was like rewatching that stuff. I was upset and reasonably so. But also, it doesn’t need to go to social media. I learned a lot from that and we’re cordial and I would like to just keep it pushing. I’m grateful for the lessons that I learned within that relationship and the breakup. I’ve grown from that relationship and I’m okay with just that."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 25, 2023. It has since been updated.