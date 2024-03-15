Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry Admits That She Is ‘Exhausted’ and Suffering From ‘Mom Fog'

The popular Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has spoken candidly about the challenges she and her boyfriend Elijah Scott are having after the birth of their twins. In November 2023, Verse and Valley, the reality TV star's sixth and seventh children, were born. Using Instagram Stories, Lowry opened up to her followers about their difficult times, providing a glimpse into the challenges of raising a large family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

As reported by The Sun, she said that she saw a physician and went to two football sessions as well as a basketball game. Speaking with a close friend, Lowry acknowledged that she had made a mistake when she stated she "took the twins to the vet [veterinarian]." She added, "My mom brain, my mom fog with that, is going really well." The family has seven kids in all, making their home somewhat crowded.

In addition to the twins, Lowry and Scott have a son called Rio who is one year old. From other partnerships, Lowry is also the mother of four additional children: Lux (six years old), Creed (3 years old), Lincoln (10 years old), and Isaac (four years old). Lowry recently disclosed that she had undergone a tubal ligation and Scott had undergone a vasectomy as permanent measures to avoid bearing further children.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The TV personality has already discussed her difficulties as a mother. The 31-year-old actress said on Monday how having a big family made her life at home difficult. Lowry sat at the kitchen table and put her hand over her head.

She said, "Y'all, Elijah and I are struggling right now. Did we lose an hour or gain an hour? We're f***ing tired. We're literally just finishing up at the dinner table, and I am having a really hard time keeping my eyes open." Recently, Lowry also spoke candidly about her difficult twin birth experience on her Barely Famous podcast. She said that for many weeks after her birth, her daughter Valley was housed in the newborn critical care unit. Though he was discharged from the NICU somewhat sooner than his sister, Verse too spent some time there.

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Welcomes Baby No. 6 and 7



Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently gave birth to twins, with her welcoming a baby boy and her first baby girl with boyfriend Elijah Scott pic.twitter.com/9RBfwMCuzf — Naijagigitv (@naijagigitv) January 19, 2024

She confessed on the podcast, "They weren't just there for a couple of days. We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months. I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues, and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle. I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the c-section stuff." Before sharing her experience on her podcast, Lowry refrained from publicly announcing the birth of her twins.