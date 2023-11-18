'Teen Mom' Fans Notice This 'Sad' Detail in Kailyn Lowry’s Son Isaac’s Latest Picture

Kailyn Lowry, a Teen Mom alum, has been in the public eye for a long time, sharing her motherhood journey with millions of viewers. However, a recent Instagram photo has alarmed fans, particularly her 13-year-old son, Isaac. The photo, which captures a moment of family joy following Kailyn's twins' birth, reveals a subtle detail that has some fans concerned about Isaac's emotional well-being.

Kailyn's four older sons, Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 10, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, are pictured outside their Delaware mansion, celebrating the arrival of their new sibling, Rio, who is 11 months old. While Lincoln, Lux, and Creed are all smiling in the photo, Isaac's expression is more neutral. Fans on various online platforms have commented, interpreting Isaac's expression as one of frustration.

Fans' concern for Isaac is reflected in social media comments. "You can see Isaac is so sick of this s**t," one user commented, while another added, "Isaac is so over it and I’m here for it." Several fans expressed their condolences, with one saying, "Isaac's face says it all! He is tired of all the chaos and I don't blame him."

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Sons Rio and Isaac for World Prematurity Day in Photo with All 5 Boys https://t.co/cijNOuNPux — People (@people) November 17, 2023

Kailyn Lowry's motherhood journey began at the age of 17 when she gave birth to Isaac, an event that was documented on MTV's 16 & Pregnant. Fans have seen her co-parenting dynamic with her ex, Jo Rivera, as well as the subsequent additions to her family - Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez - over the years. Kailyn left the Teen Mom franchise in April 2022, only to return in November 2022 with the surprise announcement of her fifth child, Rio.

Despite her public persona, Kailyn managed to keep her pregnancy with Rio a secret for more than a year. In October 2023, she revealed not only Rio's existence but also that she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, were expecting twins, a boy and a girl. The twins were born earlier this month, according to The Sun, though Kailyn has not officially announced the news.

Picture perfect! 💕 #TeenMom star #KailynLowry got all her boys to pose for one precious pic! Click the link below for details. (📸: INSTAGRAM) https://t.co/MktGaNpw3S pic.twitter.com/eQWNNQIPgl — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) November 18, 2023

Among the talk about her growing family, Kailyn recently took to Instagram to apologize to Isaac for his upbringing. She addressed online trolls and defended herself against accusations of relying on Isaac to raise her younger children in a previous episode of her podcast. Kailyn clarified that she does not seek Isaac's help with childcare because he dislikes being around children.

The reality star expressed her surprise at the news of the twins in a People article detailing her parenting journey, emphasizing that every child and parenting experience is unique. “Every child is so different and every experience is so different,” she told the magazine. “I definitely would not consider myself an expert, but I’ve been around the block a couple of times with kids.”

