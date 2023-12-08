'Proof of a "lie" lies in the pictures.' Hawk-eyed fans slammed the Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry for allegedly being dishonest about her twin pregnancy announcement. The reality star shared a slide of four photos showing her growing baby bump. However, people on social media claimed to have found a "clue" to prove her wrong.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

The Teen Mom 2 alum has shared the photos on her Instagram handle and captioned, "Evolution of the twin bump. Watch the transition from baby A to baby B in the video." Nothing seems to be wrong in the images, except fans have raised questions about the authenticity of her pregnancy, per The Sun.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Lowry updated her fans about how much her body had changed throughout her pregnancy. In the first photo, the former MTV star donned a skintight green t-shirt, which she paired with black leggings. She wore makeup and tied her long blonde tresses into a high ponytail.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

The second snap showed her inside a bathroom where the former Teen Mom stripped down to just underwear and a bra, giving a side view of her bump. Both photos were a mirror selfie. The third and the fourth photographs were a copy of her sonogram report, showing fetus numbers 1 and 2, reportedly a baby boy and a girl.

However, the post seemed to have garnered negative attention as the reality star had already given birth to her twins weeks earlier, yet she maintains to be still pregnant online. Fans took to the comments section to call her out for it. Also, some curious fans dug deep into her posts and found a similar photo (from July) she posted on TikTok.

Image Source: Instagram | @tm_chatter

A fan found a video clip where she wore the same t-shirt and hairdo and claimed Lowry was lying about being pregnant. An Instagram account shared a screenshot and highlighted the similarities in a caption, "Just because it's been a while: back in July, #KailLowry posted a TikTok with her hair, makeup, and clothes the same as the picture that she posted today on Instagram."

"No biggie, she's just posting old pictures of being pregnant with the twins (since we all know that they were born Oct 30th), right? Wrong. Her comments seem to imply real-time. Say what you want to… but that is weird," claimed the account dedicated to the Teen Mom chatter.

The fans went into a frenzy over how Lowry has been tricking her fans into thinking she's still pregnant. A fan, @sunshinegirl64, wrote, "Wait. Is she pretending to be pregnant now while denying her whole pregnancy while pregnant? What is the upside-down delusional is going on here??"

Another Instagram fan, @virgo_anansi_spider, slammed, "This is beyond creepy AF…… like if you aren't pregnant, why vlog and talk like you are?" A third fan, @t_mamba666, criticized, "What an absolute pathological liar, lol. The constant lying- even when super obvious- is what has us all shriveled up from cringe overload. It’s one thing to be private, but this ain't it."

However, she maintained she was still expecting. In Barely Famour Podcast, the reality star said, "I mean, this is my sixth pregnancy, six and seven for me. And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually—like, I've tracked my ovulation, and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window," per E! News.

