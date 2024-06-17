'Teen Mom' Alum Kailyn Lowry Once Admitted to Wearing Adult Diapers After Secretly Welcoming Twins

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry stayed low-key throughout her sixth pregnancy; the former MTV star welcomed twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott last year. However, on her Instagram story, Lowry gave a positive update to aspiring mothers. She proudly shared that she had used adult diapers while expecting her daughter and son. Wearing a low-cut white tank top and her hair wrapped in a towel, the former reality star spoke directly into the camera. She provided her fans advice while looking as though she had just gotten out of the shower. "Good morning," Lowry cheerfully greeted her followers, then instructed them on what to wear if they were 'about to have a baby.' She advised viewers who planned to become mothers to 'skip the mesh underwear and go straight to the adult diapers because adult diapers are where it's at.'

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Tibrina Hobson (R) Instagram| @kaillowry

As per The U.S. Sun, then, after months of silence, Lowry made the 'big reveal' about giving birth to twins in November 2023. The TV personality opened up about her experience of embracing motherhood after birthing her fifth son, Rio, on her podcast Barely Famous. "I ended up delivering at 35 weeks," she revealed. "I cried a lot, mainly out of absolute fear of the C-section. Because I had never had a C-section before... I was terrified. I was just like, 'I don't love this idea.' But I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached."

"You really got nervous when [the doctors] were like, 'Alright we're ready to take you to the operating room," her boyfriend, Scott, added. Nonetheless, as she acknowledged that she was 'panicking and crying,' Lowry also added that 'nobody told her' how 'difficult' a procedure like a C-section would be. The new mom went on to say that although she was thrilled with the date—she had chosen a whole number in her mind—the twins, however, were delivered on the 19th of the month.

The former Teen Mom star also shares a son, Isaac, 13, with her ex, Jo Rivera; a son, Lincoln, nine, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin; and sons, Lux, six, and Creed, three, with her ex-Chris Lopez. As per People, Lowry previously gushed about her children, saying, "Honestly, being a mom to four was harder than five, but I think that was because my number four is so spicy,” she admitted. “Number five is fantastic. He's the world's greatest baby. Like, if all my babies were like this, I'd have 10 more.” She added, “Every child is so different, and every experience is so different... I definitely would not consider myself an expert, but I’ve been around the block a couple of times with kids."

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on January 22, 2024. It has since been updated.