'Teen Mom' Alum Chelsea Houska And Daughter Aubree Pose With 'Bizarre' Object As Prop For Video

MTV reality show Teen Moms alum Chelsea Houska's fans have been left bewildered after watching the video of their new brand video shoot. Houska, who is now DeBoer, left fans utterly confused over a specifically "bizarre" prop used in their brand collaboration. Her teen daughter Aubree DeBoer modeled with the object in the background.

The 13-year-old showed off her "grown-up" self in their brand's latest promotional video with mom Chelsea and step-dad Cole DeBoer, 35, for their brand Aubree Says, reported The U.S. Sun. The video was to announce their partnership with the cell phone case brand Walli Cases, which will be released on July 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walli Cases (@wallicases)

Houska and DeBoer have an online store. Their brand sells everything from candles, tumblers, beanies, fuzzy slippers, mixing bowls and stylized vases. In the video, Aubree debuted in the middle of what looks like a lawn or a grassy field and smiled wide at the mobile screen while taking a selfie. The back of the phone showcased a black-and-white asymmetrical geometric design case "newly launched" in the line. Houska's daughter sported a bedazzled red and white halter top. The top had beaded fringes at the end, with high-waisted denim jeans that were slit at the knees. Her gorgeous red tresses were tucked away with a contrasting pink headband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aubree Says (@aubree.says)

The whole family posed for the brand's promotional video, but fans couldn't help but notice an out-of-place object used as a "prop" for the shoot - a shopping cart. The critics were left confused because the shopping cart didn't "fit in" with the video concept.

They took to Reddit to discuss the possibility of choosing such a bizarre object as a background prop. At Reddit's r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 forum, a fan, u/Family_Chantal, started the discussion by posting the 12-second video and wrote, "The DeBoers cell phone case ad. Some pics posted in the comments." A Redditor, u/nikelookout, questioned, "Why is Chelsea holding two phones and wearing chaps? And why is there a shopping cart? I'm so confused." Another fan, u/justanotherhatter, assumed, "A shopping cart in a field? Then they're in front of their garage?" u/Repogirl27 admitted, "I have never seen a shopping cart used as a photography prop before, lol." u/MeanderFlanders quipped, "And the shopping cart in the middle of nowhere behind Aubree?" Some others were critical of the whole concept, including Houska's overall look for the shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walli Cases (@wallicases)

u/badlilbishh criticized, "Who is buying this trash? LOL. I don't like any celebrity enough to buy their overpriced bullsh*t. It's so weird to me how someone would be like I like Chelsea so much I'm going to buy this overpriced phone case to support her lavish lifestyle."

Apart from the shopping cart confusion, fans couldn't handle how "old" Houska's teenager looked. On June 30, 2023, the Teen Mom alum shared a happy family picture on her Instagram account. An Instagram follower, @azzurahhh_, commented, "Omg! Aubree is such a beautiful young lady who looks just like you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska)

Another surprised fan, @bamababs, wrote, "Whoa!!! Look at little Aubrey!! She really has grown up!!" @issa.theory said, "EXCUSE ME? WHEN DID AUBS TURN INTO AN ADULT."

