'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Real Reason Behind Quitting the Reality Show

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently discussed her life choices while appearing on an episode of the Just Trish podcast with Trisha Paytas. It was shocking to learn that Lowry's departure from the famed MTV series was partially because of her pregnancy with her fifth child, son Rio, whom she shares with her fiancé Elijah Scott. “Yeah, I left in 2022 when I got pregnant with my fifth son,” she said, “because I was like, ‘I can’t, we’re not doing this,” she shared. According to People, the reality star went on to confess that it was an unplanned and unexpected career decision.

“We did not plan to get pregnant. It was the first time I slept with him," she added. "And we had just developed a relationship. So, I was like, This is just a lot for one person," Lowry explained. The mother of seven went on to say that several factors contributed to her departure. She revealed that she was earning more money from her popular podcast. She talked about how becoming a mother had increased her stress levels and that her boyfriend was not comfortable filming for the reality segments. "There were a lot of reasons,” Lowry said.

Kailyn Lowry at Buca di Beppo on June 27, 2015, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Steven A Henry)

"My podcast became super successful. I was making more money on the podcast than I was on Teen Mom," she stated, adding that she "couldn't justify the stress I was going through" on the show. Lowry also disclosed that she had become weary of documenting her romances exclusively and wanted to showcase other dynamic aspects of her life in the reality show. However, the channel was only interested in pursuing her love life, "That’s old and tired, right? I have other drama, I can give you drama, I’ll do whatever you want, but let’s talk about it," she said.

Meanwhile, Lowry revealed to E! News in September that she is unsure about whether she intends to have any more children. “One day I'm like, ‘Okay, I'm definitely done. But if you asked me two days ago, Elijah and I might have been planning to do IVF or something, I don't know," she shared. The Teen Mom 2 alum described the choice of whether or not to have more children as "bittersweet." She admitted to feeling nostalgic about her older kids growing up, “I remember going through the twins’ three-month clothing, and I'm like, ‘This is the last time I'm ever going to do this. Like, are we sure we're done?’”

As of now the Barely Famous podcast host and TV personality prioritizes spending enough time with each of her children on an individual basis. Apart from welcoming a son, Rio, with Elijah in November 2022. She is the mother of Isaac Rivera, 14, with ex-Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 10, with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lux Lowry, 7, and Creed Lopez, 4, with her ex-husband Chris Lopez.