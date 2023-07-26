Joe Rogan Disses Donald Trump’s Request for Invitation on His Popular Podcast: “I Don’t Want to Help Him”

Comedian Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience podcast enjoys over 3 billion views and has 14.9 million subscribers on Spotify. The podcast show features celebrities and politicians while also discussing current topics with family and friends. However, there is one 'special' guest who has no chance of voicing his opinions on the popular listeners' show - the 45th president of the US - Donald Trump. Rogan is not a fan of the former White House leader and has expressed his views by calling Trump a "man-baby". Rogan had shared with podcaster Lex Fridman last year, “I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form.” He added, “I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I’ve said no every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Meanwhile, Trump's advisers feel that getting the two popular personalities together for a podcast will have a phenomenal impact, Roger Stone, an informal adviser, told the Daily Beast, “The mere discussion of Donald Trump on a blockbuster podcast like Joe Rogan builds a remarkable audience.” The Trump adviser continued, “Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump, and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last — it would be an incredible audience.” He has also reportedly offered to engage the famed UFC commentator in an impromptu cage match in hopes of forcing the veteran podcaster to interview the political personality.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast has previously featured other controversial figures including Kanye West and former Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. Rogan had told Fridman that Trump’s chance of becoming the next president could “change the course of our country” in a negative way. He had also told his million listeners in May that he felt Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, was “the best of all time” as a nation builder, “He was a statesman and the way he spoke inspired confidence that truly the wisest amongst us is the king,” Rogan had shared.

Meanwhile, Trump and Rogan shared a brief moment of appreciation when they were spotted shaking hands during a recent UFC fight in Las Vegas. Trump remains unfazed by Rogan's constant rejections in the hope of striking a deal for appearing on the comedian's podcast soon.

“The president listens to Rogan,” a Trump adviser told Daily Beast. “I don’t think the president takes Rogan’s criticism personally, and really, in the end, Donald Trump would listen to a non-politician with some mild criticism more than a politician that kisses his ass.”

However, Rogan is rarely impressed with Trump and even dissed his supporters by calling them "morons". According to Daily Mail, during a conversation with Barstool founder Dave Portnoy, Rogan had said that while Trump had "successfully shaken up the establishment and special interest groups in Washington", he also gave 'the morons' a king.'

"The morons had a king. There's a lot of morons," said Rogan. "And it doesn't matter what he's saying, like, for them, he represents them."

