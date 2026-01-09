Teen Killed His Parents and Fled—Then the FBI Discovered a Chilling Motive Tied to Trump

At first, a Wisconsin teenager was accused of killing his parents, but then the FBI started reading what was on his phone. In it, there was evidence of white supremacist ideology, foreign contacts, and even a handwritten manifesto that spelled out a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump. But on Thursday, the case took another turn.

Nikita Casap, now 18, has pleaded guilty to killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. But the FBI has now figured out that the Waukesha murders were only the beginning.

After admitting that he killed both victims, he was initially charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and eight more felonies. However, those extra charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Waukesha County District Attorney Leslie Boese called it a “maximum penalty case” and said she does not believe Casap is eligible for extended supervision, and that he is “a danger to the community.”

Casap is going to be sentenced on March 5, 2026.

A Wisconsin man has admitted to killing his parents to steal their money to fund a plot to assassinate President Trump. Nikita Casal pleaded guilty to intentional homicide in Waukesha County on Jan. 8. Charges of two counts of hiding a corpse, two for theft of movable property,… pic.twitter.com/eq8PK4Ve0F — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2026

Coming to how the murders were committed, prosecutors said Casap shot his parents more than two weeks before their bodies were discovered on Feb 28, 2025, and the mortal remains had severely decomposed. Casap was 17 at the time and stayed in the home for days before deciding he needed to flee.

According to court filings, Casap had also fantasized about killing himself. He used to discuss plans to go to Ukraine after the killings with a Russian-speaking person on Telegram. In messages reviewed by investigators, Casap had asked if he would be able to “live a normal life” in Ukraine after what he did.

The teen finally left Waukesha on February 23, drove through Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado. At last, he was arrested in rural northwestern Kansas while in his parents’ SUV with their family dog. In the car, there was a gun, the victims’ driver’s licenses, unused ammunition, and shell casings.

As part of the investigation, the FBI then searched Casap’s phone. And that’s where, as we mentioned above, they found material tied to the Order of Nine Angles, which is a satanic extremist cult with neo-Nazi beliefs. Investigators also found references to Terrorgram, a white supremacist network on Telegram.

‼️17 year-old Nikita Casap charged in parents murder, plotted to assassinate President Trump. Authorities say he was also affiliated with a RACIST satanic neo-Nazi group. 📍 Waukesha | Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/DH0fa1Ydsx — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) April 13, 2025

But then, worst of all, came the three-page manifesto. In this document, Casap wrote about President Trump. One part read “getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president” was “guaranteed to bring in some chaos.”

Another line said, “This manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump.”

According to the FBI, the document called for an assassination to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled politicians.” Images praising Adolf Hitler and materials related to bomb-making and terrorist attacks were also found. Casap had also partly paid for a drone and explosives. He thus killed his parents for “the financial means and autonomy necessary” to attack.

FBI declined to comment on the investigation into the assassination plot and Casap’s contacts.