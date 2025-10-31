Teen Cries as ICE Detains Her Mother Over Social Security Mix-Up — Shares Heartbreaking Note With Chilling Arrest Video

Donald Trump-induced latest ICE tactics for the detainment of migrants in the United States may have jeopardized fundamental consideration in the name of humanity. In fact, there might be a possibility that the department itself has penalized its own rule book, and one shocking incident that unfurled near Harrisonburg’s North Valley Pike on Tuesday is a wake-up call for everyone on the matter. Well, a Virginia-based woman traveling in a car with her 16-year-old daughter became a victim of forced detainment by the ICE, only because she did not memorize her Social Security number.

The woman, identified as Jaykie Funez-Andrade, was in the car with her daughter Kryziee Carrasco when they were pulled over to the side of the road by the ICE agents at about 10 in the morning. The teenager wrote in a Facebook post that the agents continuously demanded that her mother step outside of the car and present her documents, while they did not give a reason for being stopped. Later on, Andrade’s family claimed that she did provide the ICE agents with her work permit and vehicle registration, but failed to reiterate her social security number correctly.

According to her daughter Kryziee, who recorded a video of the moment when her mother was detained, Jaykie had recently gotten her social security number but did not get the time to memorize it.

HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA — ICE assaults a mother driving daughter to school for not having social security number memorized. “Agent became flustered when she couldn’t repeat the number… then just lunged at her,” said daughter. She showed agents work permit, social security… pic.twitter.com/6Chw2aPTjZ — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) October 29, 2025

The video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows how the agents nearly lunged ahead to capture Jaykie, leaving her daughter shocked and choked with tears. Since the woman had not recited her social security number correctly, the ICE agents threw her to the ground, while restraining her from behind as they got her detained. Meanwhile, as Kryziee lets out distraught cries, the personnel advise her to stay at an arm’s distance.

In her Facebook post, the teenager described the incident with the words: “Agent became flustered when she couldn’t repeat the number… then just lunged at her.” Demanding justice, she further exclaimed, “I want this video out there because I want my mother home.”

After her mother was taken away, the officers handed over the car keys to the daughter and left her stranded on the highway on the side of the road. She later had to connect with her family members for rescue. In her words, “And then they took off, leaving me on the side of the road alone. After seeing the car take off with my mother inside as a 16-year-old, I sat on the side of the road for 10 minutes crying, angry, feeling guilty, and hopeless as I waited for my family members to reach me.”

Post her detainment, Jaykie has been held up at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail since Tuesday. A representative of the prison said that her detainment was ‘a courtesy for an ICE hold’. Meanwhile, the woman’s family stated that she has been residing in the U.S. for over two decades now, and has a work permit to her name.

However, she has a pending U visa, which is usually issued to victims of certain crimes. Later obtained through the database of the Virginia court, she was charged with a minor crime back in 2017, after she was found driving without a license.

Since the arrest, Kryziee has revealed that she had been allowed to speak to her mother only twice within the past 48 hours. In a follow-up social media post, she wrote, “This is something I never expected I would have to go through, and there wasn’t any way to prepare myself to go through it. I want my mom to come home. She’s not a criminal.”

The viral video of Jaykie’s daughter, Kryziee, highlighted the marked absence of ethical considerations when it comes to the functioning of the ICE. As a result, it fueled massive outrage among netizens, who are disappointed with how the entire episode unfolded.

For the unversed, the Department of Homeland Security has not released any statement on the highly-debated video leading up to the forced detainment of the Virginia-based woman. However, as per her family, the department has accused Jaykie of “forging all her IDs and documents.”