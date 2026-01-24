Ted Cruz Sparks 2021 Flashbacks After Leaving Texas Ahead of Winter Storm — Announces Return With Tone-Deaf Post

Ted Cruz is giving Texans a sense of déjà vu from 2021. While Texas was preparing to combat ice storms and freezing temperatures, the junior senator was seen leaving the state for warmer places, something he did during the 2021 cold wave as well.

After a photo of Cruz boarding a California-bound flight went viral, social media erupted with outrage. People began calling out the leader for failing to support his people during a crisis.

Following the backlash, Cruz announced on X that he had returned to Texas just in time for the winter storm and had only gone to Laguna Beach for a short work trip.

Posting a picture of himself from his home state, the Republican leader wrote, “I’ve returned home from my work trip. It’s 66 degrees & beautiful. A storm is expected tomorrow night.”

Cruz then seemingly made a sarcastic comment about people who called him out for leaving Texas ahead of the cold wave. He penned, “But I am reliably informed by Twitter that if I simply raise up my hand on Texas soil, the storm will turn around & sunshine, rainbows & unicorns will emerge. Let it be.”

However, the post had little impact, as Cruz still faced backlash on social media. One person asked, “Are you mocking science or your constituents or both?” Another commented, “Guy will go literally anywhere except near the constituency he represents.”

One person also remarked, “Crazy that you hit the abort button on your beach trip because you got caught. You should carry a disguise with you.”

Earlier in 2021, when the state was grappling with extreme cold and power outages, Cruz was seen vacationing in Cancún, Mexico. At the time, the senator, who has been serving since 2013, defended himself, saying he was there to accompany his young daughters.

However, he later backtracked on his comments and acknowledged he made a mistake by saying, “It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”

For his recent California trip, Cruz’s spokesperson had already told the media that it was not a vacation, but a pre-planned work travel. The spokesperson said in a statement to Mirror U.S., “Senator Cruz is currently on pre-planned work travel that was scheduled weeks in advance. He will be back in Texas before the storm is projected to hit.”

Nevertheless, the trip has still reminded people of Cruz’s Cancún vacation. One social media user mocked him and posted, “Forecasters: We predict potentially catastrophic winter storms for Texas this week. Ted Cruz: *books flight to Cancun*.” Another joked, “I won’t be worried about this storm until I see Ted Cruz on a plane to Cancun.”

Texas is currently gearing up for freezing rain and massive snow. Governor Greg Abbott has already declared a state of emergency for 134 counties. The power grid is reported to be stable, but officials have warned of local outages due to ice accumulation.

Apart from Texas, emergency declarations have been issued in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas, Missouri, Kansas, Virginia, and Kentucky as well.